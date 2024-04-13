UMass Lowell Scores 2 in Bottom of 9th to Walk-Off Maine 11-10

The Maine Black Bears were up 10-5 at the end of the 4th inning, but UMass-Lowell scored 6 unanswered runs, including 2 in the bottom of the 9th as the Riverhawks beat Maine 11-10 on Saturday afternoon, April 13th.

Both Maine and UMass-Lowell had 16 hits in the game.

Nick White hit his 2nd homer in as many days, a 3-run shot in the 4th inning, when Maine scored 7 runs. It was White's 5th homer of the season. White finished the day 3-5.

Myles Sargent was 3-4. Jeremiah Jenkins was 2-5, with a pair of doubles, driving in 4 runs. Dean O'Neill and Colin Plante each had 2 hits and 1 run batted in. Zach Martin had 2 hits. Will Burns and Jack Friend had a single.

Jason Krieger started on the mound for Maine. He went 5.1 innings, allowing 8 runs and 12 hits. He struck out 4 and walked 3. Ryan Scott took the loss, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs in 3.1 innings. He struck out 1 and walked 2. Marshall Smaracko came on in the 9th inning and walked the 1st batter he faced and then allowed the game-ending single, with 2 out.

Maine is now 8-21 overall and 4-6 in America East. UMass-Lowell is 13-19 overall and 5-5 in America East. The 2 teams will play the final game of the weekend series on Sunday, April 14th at 12 noon.