Maine Beats UMass-Lowell 5-2 Friday

The Maine Black Bears beat the UMass-Lowell Riverhawks 5-2 in Lowell on Friday, in the opening game of their 3-game weekend series.

Maine was trailing 2-0 before scoring 1 run in the 7th and then 4 runs in the 8th inning for the win.

The big hit for the Black Bears was Nick White's 2-run home run in the 8th inning. It was his 3rd of the season. White ended the game 2-4.

Jeremiah Jenkins was 2-4 and Jake Marquez was also 2-4.

Myles Sargent, and Dean O'Neill each singled as the Black Bears had 8 hits in the game.

Geoff Mosseau started on the mound for Maine, and pitched 5.0 innings. He allowed 5 hits, and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 5 and walked 4. Owen Wheeler picked up the win in relief going 2.0 innings. Now 1-0, he struck out 1 and walked 4. Marshall Smaracko pitched the 8th inning, striking out 1 and walking a batter. Luc Laviguer picked up his 1st save of the season, pitching the 9th inning, striking out 1. He didn't allow a hit nor did he walk a batter.

Maine is now 8-20 overall and 4-5 in America East. UMass-Lowll is 12-19 overall and 4-5 in America East.

The 2 teams will play Saturday, April 13th at 1 p.m. and then Sunday, April 14th at 12 noon. Maine will play a midweek game at Merrimack College on Wednesday, April 14th at 4 p.m. before returning home to host a 3-game series with Rider University April 19-21.