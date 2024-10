Congratulations to Glenburn native, and former John Bapst Crusader, Kate Harrman who was named the North Atlantic Conference's Women's Soccer Player of the Week

Harriman a senior at Husson University, scored 4 times in Husson's 9-0 win against Thomas on Wednesday, September 25th.

Kate has 9 goals so far this season in Husson's 8 games.