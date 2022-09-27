Former Eagle Addi Laslie Named NAC Women’s Soccer Rookie of the Week
Congratulations to former Ellsworth Eagle Addi Laslie who was named the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Women's Soccer Rookie of the Week, for the Week Ending September 26th.
In her first year at Husson, Laslie had a heck of a weekend! Addi scored her 1st collegiate goal in Husson’s 6-0 win on Saturday over NAC West Division foe SUNY Delhi. She followed up on Sunday with a hat trick and 1 assist to lead the Eagles to a 7-0 win over SUNY Cobleskill.
Laslie finished the weekend with 4 goals and 1 assist in 5 total shots on goal, helping Husson even its season record at 5-5-0.
Get our free mobile app
Here are 25 of the Best Things About Maine in the Fall
Thanks to our great listeners we were able to compile a list of many of Maine's best qualities when it comes to the fall.
These great activities, foods, and phenomena can be found all across this great state
How many have of these do you love?