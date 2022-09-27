Former Eagle Addi Laslie Named NAC Women’s Soccer Rookie of the Week

Congratulations to former Ellsworth Eagle Addi Laslie who was named the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Women's Soccer Rookie of the Week, for the Week Ending September 26th.

In her first year at Husson, Laslie had a heck of a weekend! Addi scored her 1st collegiate goal in Husson’s 6-0 win on Saturday over NAC West Division foe SUNY Delhi. She followed up on Sunday with a hat trick and 1 assist to lead the Eagles to a 7-0 win over SUNY Cobleskill.

Laslie finished the weekend with 4 goals and 1 assist in 5 total shots on goal, helping Husson even its season record at 5-5-0.

