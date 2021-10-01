Your One Stop For Scores And Schedules For Maine Colleges

Scores from the week of September 27th through 30th, and the schedules for the first weekend of October for every school in Maine.

UMaine Football on a BYE week

UMaine Field Hockey plays at Albany- Friday at 1pm

UMaine Field Hockey plays at BU- Sunday at 4pm

UMaine women’s soccer lost 2-0 vs. Vermont at Home

UMaine women’s soccer plays at Albany- Sunday at 2pm

UMaine-Fort Kent women’s soccer hosts Husson – Sunday at 1pm

UMaine-Fort Kent men’s soccer is at Presque Isle- Sunday at 3pm

UMaine-Presque Isle men’s soccer lost at Husson 6-0 on Thursday

UMaine-Presque Isle men’s soccer hosts UMFK- Sunday at 3pm

UMaine-Presque Isle women’s soccer hosts Husson- Saturday at 1pm

UMaine-Farmington men’s soccer hosts Northern Vermont-Lyndon- Saturday 3:30pm

UMaine-Farmington men’s soccer are at Fisher- Sunday 3pm

UMaine-Farmington women’s soccer hosts Northern Vermont-Lyndon- Saturday 1pm

UMaine-Farmington women’s soccer hosts Fisher- Sunday 1pm

UMaine-Farmington field hockey lost vs. #12 Bowdoin 6-0 on Tuesday

UMaine-Farmington field hockey hosts Thomas- Saturday at 2:30pm

University of Southern Maine men’s soccer lost vs. UMass Boston on Wednesday 2-1

University of Southern Maine men’s soccer hosts UMass Dartmouth- Saturday at 12pm

University of Southern Maine women’s soccer lost at UMass Boston 4-0 on Wednesday

University of Southern Maine women’s soccer is at UMass Dartmouth- Saturday at 1pm

University of Southern Maine field hockey lost at Bowdoin Thursday 10-0

University of Southern Maine field hockey hosts Westfield State Saturday at 3pm

Husson men’s soccer won at UMPI Thursday 4-0

Husson men’s soccer hosts Lesley- Saturday 3:30pm

Husson women’s soccer is at UMPI- Saturday 1pm

Husson women’s soccer is at UMFK- Sunday 1pm

Husson field hockey hosts Manhattanville- Saturday 11am

Husson football on a BYE Week

Maine Maritime Academy men’s soccer hosts Thomas- Saturday 2pm

Maine Maritime Academy women’s soccer hosts Thomas- Saturday 12pm

Thomas College men’s soccer is at MMA- Saturday 12pm

Thomas College men’s soccer is at MMA- Saturday 2pm

Thomas College field hockey lost to Bates Tuesday 10-0

Thomas College field hockey hosts UMF Saturday 2pm

Colby College football hosts Hamilton- Saturday 1pm

Colby College men’s soccer won 4-0 vs. UNE on Tuesday

Colby College men’s soccer hosts Hamilton- Saturday 2pm

Colby College women’s soccer hosts Hamilton- Saturday 11am

Colby College field hockey won 4-1 vs. St. Josephs

Colby College field hockey hosts Hamilton- Saturday 12pm

Bowdoin College football hosts Williams College- Saturday 1pm

Bowdoin College men’s soccer lost vs. Bates 1-0 on Tuesday

Bowdoin College men’s soccer hosts Trinity- Saturday 2pm

Bowdoin College women’s soccer won vs. Babson on Tuesday 3-1

Bowdoin College women’s soccer hosts Trinity- Saturday 12pm

Bowdoin College field hockey won vs. USM Thursday 10-0

Bowdoin College field hockey hosts Trinity- Saturday 11am

Bates College football hosts Wesleyan- Saturday 1pm

Bates College men’s soccer won at Bowdoin 1-0 Tuesday

Bates College men’s soccer is at #4 Tufts – Saturday 3pm

Bates College women’s soccer is at #13 Tufts- Saturday 12pm

Bates College women’s soccer is at Trinity- Sunday 12pm

Bates College field hockey beat Thomas 10-0 on Tuesday

Bates College field hockey is at #3 Tufts – Saturday 12pm

Bates College field hockey is at #8 Trinity- Sunday 12pm

University of New England football hosts Nichols- Saturday 1pm (Homecoming)

University of New England women’s soccer lost in OT 1-0 at WPI on Tuesday

University of New England women’s soccer hosts Wentworth- Saturday 3pm (Homecoming)

University of New England men’s soccer lost at Colby 4-0 on Tuesday

University of New England men’s soccer hosts Wentworth- Saturday 5:30 (Homecoming)

University of New England field hockey beat Wellelsey 2-1 on Wednesday

University of New England field hockey hosts Roger Williams- Saturday 12pm (Homecoming)

Saint Joseph’s College men’s soccer beat Regis on Wednesday 2-1

Saint Joseph’s College men’s soccer hosts Johnson & Wales – Saturday 4:30pm

Saint Joseph’s College women’s soccer lost at St. Joseph (Conn) on Wednesday 1-0

Saint Joseph’s College women’s soccer hosts Lasell – Saturday 1pm

Saint Joseph’s College field hockey lost at Colby 4-1 on Wednesday

Saint Joseph’s College field hockey hosts Lasell- Saturday 11am

Central Maine Community College men’s soccer won at NHTI 4-2 on Tuesday

Central Maine Community College men’s soccer are at CCRI- Saturday 1pm

Central Maine Community College women’s soccer won 6-1 at NHTI on Thursday

Southern Maine Community College men’s soccer lost vs. Bridgton Academy 1-0 on Thursday

Southern Maine Community College men’s soccer hosts Paul Smith’s College – Saturday 3pm

Southern Maine Community College women’s soccer game vs. Husson Wednesday was Cancelled

Southern Maine Community College women’s soccer hosts Word of Life Friday (Today) at 3pm

Southern Maine Community College women’s soccer hosts Paul Smith’s College- Saturday 1pm