Your One Stop For Scores And Schedules For Maine Colleges
Scores from the week of September 27th through 30th, and the schedules for the first weekend of October for every school in Maine.
UMaine Football on a BYE week
UMaine Field Hockey plays at Albany- Friday at 1pm
UMaine Field Hockey plays at BU- Sunday at 4pm
UMaine women’s soccer lost 2-0 vs. Vermont at Home
UMaine women’s soccer plays at Albany- Sunday at 2pm
UMaine-Fort Kent women’s soccer hosts Husson – Sunday at 1pm
UMaine-Fort Kent men’s soccer is at Presque Isle- Sunday at 3pm
UMaine-Presque Isle men’s soccer lost at Husson 6-0 on Thursday
UMaine-Presque Isle men’s soccer hosts UMFK- Sunday at 3pm
UMaine-Presque Isle women’s soccer hosts Husson- Saturday at 1pm
UMaine-Farmington men’s soccer hosts Northern Vermont-Lyndon- Saturday 3:30pm
UMaine-Farmington men’s soccer are at Fisher- Sunday 3pm
UMaine-Farmington women’s soccer hosts Northern Vermont-Lyndon- Saturday 1pm
UMaine-Farmington women’s soccer hosts Fisher- Sunday 1pm
UMaine-Farmington field hockey lost vs. #12 Bowdoin 6-0 on Tuesday
UMaine-Farmington field hockey hosts Thomas- Saturday at 2:30pm
University of Southern Maine men’s soccer lost vs. UMass Boston on Wednesday 2-1
University of Southern Maine men’s soccer hosts UMass Dartmouth- Saturday at 12pm
University of Southern Maine women’s soccer lost at UMass Boston 4-0 on Wednesday
University of Southern Maine women’s soccer is at UMass Dartmouth- Saturday at 1pm
University of Southern Maine field hockey lost at Bowdoin Thursday 10-0
University of Southern Maine field hockey hosts Westfield State Saturday at 3pm
Husson men’s soccer won at UMPI Thursday 4-0
Husson men’s soccer hosts Lesley- Saturday 3:30pm
Husson women’s soccer is at UMPI- Saturday 1pm
Husson women’s soccer is at UMFK- Sunday 1pm
Husson field hockey hosts Manhattanville- Saturday 11am
Husson football on a BYE Week
Maine Maritime Academy men’s soccer hosts Thomas- Saturday 2pm
Maine Maritime Academy women’s soccer hosts Thomas- Saturday 12pm
Thomas College men’s soccer is at MMA- Saturday 12pm
Thomas College men’s soccer is at MMA- Saturday 2pm
Thomas College field hockey lost to Bates Tuesday 10-0
Thomas College field hockey hosts UMF Saturday 2pm
Colby College football hosts Hamilton- Saturday 1pm
Colby College men’s soccer won 4-0 vs. UNE on Tuesday
Colby College men’s soccer hosts Hamilton- Saturday 2pm
Colby College women’s soccer hosts Hamilton- Saturday 11am
Colby College field hockey won 4-1 vs. St. Josephs
Colby College field hockey hosts Hamilton- Saturday 12pm
Bowdoin College football hosts Williams College- Saturday 1pm
Bowdoin College men’s soccer lost vs. Bates 1-0 on Tuesday
Bowdoin College men’s soccer hosts Trinity- Saturday 2pm
Bowdoin College women’s soccer won vs. Babson on Tuesday 3-1
Bowdoin College women’s soccer hosts Trinity- Saturday 12pm
Bowdoin College field hockey won vs. USM Thursday 10-0
Bowdoin College field hockey hosts Trinity- Saturday 11am
Bates College football hosts Wesleyan- Saturday 1pm
Bates College men’s soccer won at Bowdoin 1-0 Tuesday
Bates College men’s soccer is at #4 Tufts – Saturday 3pm
Bates College women’s soccer is at #13 Tufts- Saturday 12pm
Bates College women’s soccer is at Trinity- Sunday 12pm
Bates College field hockey beat Thomas 10-0 on Tuesday
Bates College field hockey is at #3 Tufts – Saturday 12pm
Bates College field hockey is at #8 Trinity- Sunday 12pm
University of New England football hosts Nichols- Saturday 1pm (Homecoming)
University of New England women’s soccer lost in OT 1-0 at WPI on Tuesday
University of New England women’s soccer hosts Wentworth- Saturday 3pm (Homecoming)
University of New England men’s soccer lost at Colby 4-0 on Tuesday
University of New England men’s soccer hosts Wentworth- Saturday 5:30 (Homecoming)
University of New England field hockey beat Wellelsey 2-1 on Wednesday
University of New England field hockey hosts Roger Williams- Saturday 12pm (Homecoming)
Saint Joseph’s College men’s soccer beat Regis on Wednesday 2-1
Saint Joseph’s College men’s soccer hosts Johnson & Wales – Saturday 4:30pm
Saint Joseph’s College women’s soccer lost at St. Joseph (Conn) on Wednesday 1-0
Saint Joseph’s College women’s soccer hosts Lasell – Saturday 1pm
Saint Joseph’s College field hockey lost at Colby 4-1 on Wednesday
Saint Joseph’s College field hockey hosts Lasell- Saturday 11am
Central Maine Community College men’s soccer won at NHTI 4-2 on Tuesday
Central Maine Community College men’s soccer are at CCRI- Saturday 1pm
Central Maine Community College women’s soccer won 6-1 at NHTI on Thursday
Southern Maine Community College men’s soccer lost vs. Bridgton Academy 1-0 on Thursday
Southern Maine Community College men’s soccer hosts Paul Smith’s College – Saturday 3pm
Southern Maine Community College women’s soccer game vs. Husson Wednesday was Cancelled
Southern Maine Community College women’s soccer hosts Word of Life Friday (Today) at 3pm
Southern Maine Community College women’s soccer hosts Paul Smith’s College- Saturday 1pm