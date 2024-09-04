Former Hampden Academy Bronco Charlie Collins Named America East Male Performer of the Week
Former Hampden Academy Bronco Charlie Collins ran away to a 1st place victory this past Friday, August 30th for the University of Maine, in their opening meet at Saxl Park in Bangor.
Collins finished with a time of 24:52.1 in the 8K race, which was an average 5:00.1 mile.
For Collins' efforts he was named the America East Male Performer of the Week for Cross Country.
Maine lost the meet to Army, 26-29.
Collins did not compete in the 2024 Vermont Invitational on Saturday, August 31st.
Maine is back in action on Friday September 27th when they compete at the University of Missouri.
Get our free mobile app