Former Hampden Academy Bronco Charlie Collins Named America East Male Performer of the Week

UMaine Athletics

Former Hampden Academy Bronco Charlie Collins ran away to a 1st place victory this past Friday, August 30th for the University of Maine, in their opening meet at Saxl Park in Bangor.

UMaine Athletics
Collins finished with a time of 24:52.1  in the 8K race, which was an average 5:00.1 mile.

For Collins' efforts he was named the America East Male Performer of the Week for Cross Country.

Maine lost the meet to Army, 26-29.

Collins did not compete in the 2024 Vermont Invitational on Saturday, August 31st.

Maine is back in action on Friday September 27th when they compete at the University of Missouri.

