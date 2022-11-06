Former Maine High School Boys Basketball Players Playing Basketball at Maine’s Colleges and Universities

Here's the list of former Maine High School Boys Basketball players that are now playing basketball at Maine's Colleges and Universities.

University of Maine

John Shea - Edward Little (Freshman)

Owen Maloney - South Portland (Freshman)

Chris Markwood - South Portland (Head Coach)

Husson University

Derek Collin - MDI (Senior)

Milos Sujica - GSA (Sophomore)

Taylor Schildroth - GSA (Graduate Student)

Luke Caruso - Bangor (Senior)

Jared Balser - Mt. Ararat (Freshman)

Scott Lewis - South Portland (Junior)

Maine Maritime Academy

Tyler Gobeil - Scarborough (Senior)

Cameron Kingsbury - Oceanside (Sophomore)

Max Tomlin - Mt. View (5th Year)

University of Maine Presque Isle

Jace Rocheleau - Fort Kent - (Junior)

Parker Onorato - Morse (Senior)

Lucas Haines - Central Aroostook (Freshman)

Griffin Guerrette - Presque Isle (Graduate Student)

Gabe Carey - St. Dominic Academy (Freshman)

University of Maine Farmington

Terion Moss - Portland (Senior)



Kyle Pasieniuk - Kennebunk (Senior)



Kyle Donlin - Medomak Valley (Senior)



Drew Storey - Greely (Senior)



Jordan Anthony - Farmington (Freshman)



David Gadsby - GSA (Freshman)



Dylan Grifin - Thornton Academy (Sophomore)



Mohamed Artan - Deering (Freshman)



Silas Mohlar - Maranacook (Senior)



Will Harriman - Biddeford (Sophomore)



Mark Mayo - Lake Region (Senior)



Jack Kane - Greely (Senior)

Thomas College

Parker Morrison - Memdomak Valley (Sophomore)

Kory Winch - Hampden Academy (Junior)

Logan Welch - North Yarmouth Academy (Freshman)

Nicholas Brewer - Houlton (Graduate Student)

Andon Wood - Washington Academy (Freshman)

Paker Desjardins - Forest Hills (Sophomore)

Jacob Bouchard - Portland (Sophomore)

Trey Brown - Hermon (Freshman)

Parker Cole - Messalonskee (Junior)

Sawyer Deprey - Caribou (Sophomore)

Drew Foley - Houlton (Sophomore)

St. Joseph's College

Alex Willings - Deering (Freshman)





Nicholas Curtis - Windham (Graduate Student)





Drew Shea - MDI (Senior)





Aaron Newcomb - Brewer (Freshman)





Wani Donato - Portland (Freshman)





Camryn Yorke - Edward Little (Junior)





Teagan Hynes - York (Sophomore)





Griffin Foley - Portland (Graduate Student)





John Paul Frazier - York (Freshman)





Ashtyn Abbott - Hall-Dale (Senior)

University of Southern Maine

Simon Chadbourne - Portland (Junior)





Jacob Farnham - Mount Blue (Freshman)





Cameron Brown - Windham (Junior)





Cody Hawes - Hermon (Senior)





Alex McAlevey - Biddeford (Sophomore)





Jesse Kamalandua - Deering (Junior)

Bates College

Simon McCormick - Cony (Junior)





David Omasombo - Lewiston (Freshman)





Brady Coyne - Falmouth (Freshman)





Grant Nadeau - Gorham (Sophomore)





Peter Psyhogeos - Yarmouth (Freshman)

Colby College

Liam O'Connell - Bridgton Academy (Junior)





Cooper Wirkala - Oceanside (Senior)





Henry Westrich - Bangor (Junior)

UMaine Augusta

Zachh Maturo - Bonny Eagle (Sophomore)





Kaleb Ames - Boothbay (Sophomore)





Trevor Beals - Massabesic (Sophomore)





Jovan Sisovic - Lee Academy (Sophomore)





Zach Rollins - Boothbay (Freshman)

Central Maine Community College

Keagan Pitcher - Mountain Valley (Sophomore)





Malik Foster - Lewiston - (Freshman)





Wyatt Hathaway - Leavitt (Sophomore)





Donovan Jackson - Lewiston (Freshman)





Jaeden Henderson - Hermon (Sophomore)





Jacob Stone - Lake Region (Freshman)





Ring Ring - Lewiston (Freshman)





Michael Connolly - Westbrook (Freshman)





Moore Semuhoza - Deering (Freshman)





Jonah Mincey - Weymouth (Freshman)

University of New England

Connor Curcio - Sanford (Freshman)





Brian Austin - Scarborough (Junior)

Southern Maine Community College

Colby Dillingham - Oxford Hills (Freshman)





Andrew St. Hilaire - Greely (Freshman)





Jack Pyzynski - Thornton Aacademy (Sophomore)





DeSean Cromwell - Biddeford (Senior)





Myles Brown - Deer Isle-Stonington (Sophomore)





Jay Hawkes - Gray-New Gloucester (Freshman)





Luke Briggs - Cony (Freshman)





Luke Gabloff - Greely (Sophomore)





Anthony Lobor - Deering (Junior)





Gabe Aucoin - Morse (Freshman)