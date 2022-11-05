Former Maine High School Girls Basketball Players Now Playing in Maine Universities and Colleges

This should be no surprise! There are A LOT of former Maine High School Girls Basketball players, now playing at universities and colleges in Maine. Here's the list we've found!

University of Maine

Lexi Mittelstadt - Mt Blue (Junior)

Jaycie Christopher - Skowhegan (Freshman)

Sarah Talon - Windham (Freshman)

Husson University

Sophia McVicar - Calais (Sophomore)

Laela Martinez - Bangor (Freshman)

Trinity Montigny - Ellsworth (Junior)

Makaelya Porter - Southern Aroostook (Junior)

Hannah Richards - Old Town (Sophomore)

Maci Beals - Central Aroostook (Sophomore)

Sydney Loring - Old Town (Freshman)

Faith Sjoberg - Presque Isle (Freshman)

Camryn Neal - Hampden Academy (Freshman)

Bailey Donovan - Hampden Academy (Junior)

Lacey Scanlon - John Bapst (Freshman)

Maine Maritime Academy

Lauren Cook - Calais (Junior)

Evelyn Dagan - GSA (Freshman)

Laura Plissey - Hermon (Graduate Student)

University of Maine Presque Isle

Emily Wheaton - Presque Isle High School (Senior)

Alexis Ireland - Penobscot Valley (Junior)

Lauren Magno - Mt. Ararat (Sophomore)

Hattie Bubar - Presque Isle High School (Sophomore)

Kourtney West - Fort Fairfield (Sophomore)

Lila Kronholm - Greenville (Freshman)

Denelle Eldridge - Waterville (Freshman)

Olivia Gray - MDI (Freshman)

Courtney Kane - Presque Isle High School (Freshman)

Mollie Goodman - Kathadin High School

University of Maine Farmington

Victoria Garand - Deering (Senior)

Jacqui Hamilton - Gorham (Junior)

Courtney Brent - Gorham (Senior)

Rosalie White - Brunswick (Senior)

Grace Dwyer - Maranacook (Freshman)

Mikalya Rioux - Winslow (Freshman)

Jaycie Stevens - Gardiner (Junior)

Ruby McMinis - Wells (Freshman)

Jaylyn Stacey - Sacopee Valley (Sophomore)

Emily Small - Greely (Sophomore)

Maddy White - Medomak Valley (Junior)

Ally O'Brien - Wells (Junior)

Thomas College

Charlene Butera - Deering (Junior)

Samantha Fortin - Gray-New Gloucester (Junior)

Kiara Goggin - Gardiner (Senior)

Brianne Benecke - Messalonskee (Junior)

Lindsay Given - Waterville (Senior)

Elena Alderman - MDI (Freshman)

Keira Gilman - Waterville (Freshman)

Hannah Coolen - Mount View (Freshman)

Mia Henderson - Houlton (Freshman)

Paige Lafrenaye - Lincoln Academy (Freshman)

Trea Broussard - Brewer (Freshman)

Chloe LaBee - Orono (Freshman)

Eva-Marie Stevens - Mt. Blue (Freshman)

Jocelyn Jordan - Ellsworth (Freshman)

St. Joseph's College

Kate Whitmore - South Portland (Senior)

Nina Howe - York (Junior)

Hannah Talon - Windham (Junior)

Logan Brown - Brunswick (Freshman)

Mikayla Van Zandt - Westbrook (Senir)

Maddie Lebel - Hermon (Freshman)

Kassidy Collins - Gardiner (Sophomore)

Lindsay Fiorillo - Scarborough (Freshman)

Bates College

Davina Kabantu - Portland (Junior)

Meghan Graff - South Portland (Senior)

Elsa Daulerio - Mt. Ararat (Freshman)

Bowdoin College

Shayla Eubanks - Portland (Senior)

Megan Phelps - MDI (Head Coach)

Colby College

Sophie Webb - Waterville (Senior)

Caroline Smith - Freeport (Junior)

UMaine - Augusta

Desirae Dumais - Oak Hill (Junior)

Raenah Reynolds - Washington Academy (Freshman)

Mariah Dunbar - Skowhegan (Senior)

Hailey Paquet - Madison (Freshman)

Autumn Freeman - Mountain Valley (Freshman)

Alisyn Alley - Stearns (Freshman)

Kaeti Butterfield - Monmouth (Senior)

Sydney Farrar - MCI (Senior)

Ariana Alcide - Westbrook (Sophomore)

Brianna Dumais - Oak Hill (Freshman)

Central Maine Community College

Jamyah Nicolas - Lewiston (Sophomore)

Myah Nicolas - Lewiston (Sophomore)

Kierstyn Lyons - Mountain Valley (Junior)

Kali Thompson - Waterville (Sophomore)

Jade Smedberg - Oxford Hills (Junior)

Nikkie Clark - Edward Little (Freshman)

Winnie LaRochelle - Rangley Lakes (Freshman)

Mikenzie Melendez - Thornton Academy (Freshman)

Emily Strachan - Lewiston (Sophomore)

University of New England

Grace Boucher - Wells (Freshman)

Southern Maine Community College

Hope Butler - Oceanside (Junior)

Kaitlyn Regan - Bonny eagle (Freshman)

Brooke Martin - Gray-New Gloucester (Freshman)

Jaylyn Bartolome - Sanford (Freshman)

Bailey Whitney - Oxford Hills (Junior)

Ashleigh Mathisen - Deering (Junior)

Jasmine Aloisio - Marshwood (Freshman)

Maddy York - Lincoln Academy (Sophomore)

Amanda Brett - Deering (Senior)

Tara Flanders - Windham - (Junior)

Get our free mobile app

Note- Hopefully I didn't miss anyone or misspell anyone's names. If there are any errors/omissions please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will make the corrections ASAP