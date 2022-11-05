Former Maine High School Girls Basketball Players Now Playing in Maine Universities and Colleges

This should be no surprise! There are A LOT of former Maine High School Girls Basketball players, now playing at universities and colleges in Maine. Here's the list we've found!

University of Maine

  • Lexi Mittelstadt - Mt Blue (Junior)
  • Jaycie Christopher - Skowhegan (Freshman)
  • Sarah Talon - Windham (Freshman)

Husson University

  • Sophia McVicar - Calais (Sophomore)
  • Laela Martinez - Bangor (Freshman)
  • Trinity Montigny - Ellsworth (Junior)
  • Makaelya Porter - Southern Aroostook (Junior)
  • Hannah Richards - Old Town (Sophomore)
  • Maci Beals - Central Aroostook (Sophomore)
  • Sydney Loring - Old Town (Freshman)
  • Faith Sjoberg - Presque Isle (Freshman)
  • Camryn Neal - Hampden Academy (Freshman)
  • Bailey Donovan - Hampden Academy (Junior)
  • Lacey Scanlon - John Bapst (Freshman)

Maine Maritime Academy

  • Lauren Cook - Calais (Junior)
  • Evelyn Dagan - GSA (Freshman)
  • Laura Plissey - Hermon (Graduate Student)

University of Maine Presque Isle

  • Emily Wheaton - Presque Isle High School (Senior)
  • Alexis Ireland - Penobscot Valley (Junior)
  • Lauren Magno - Mt. Ararat (Sophomore)
  • Hattie Bubar - Presque Isle High School (Sophomore)
  • Kourtney West - Fort Fairfield (Sophomore)
  • Lila Kronholm - Greenville (Freshman)
  • Denelle Eldridge - Waterville (Freshman)
  • Olivia Gray - MDI (Freshman)
  • Courtney Kane - Presque Isle High School (Freshman)
  • Mollie Goodman - Kathadin High School

University of Maine Farmington

  • Victoria Garand - Deering (Senior)
  • Jacqui Hamilton - Gorham (Junior)
  • Courtney Brent - Gorham (Senior)
  • Rosalie White - Brunswick (Senior)
  • Grace Dwyer - Maranacook (Freshman)
  • Mikalya Rioux - Winslow (Freshman)
  • Jaycie Stevens - Gardiner (Junior)
  • Ruby McMinis - Wells (Freshman)
  • Jaylyn Stacey - Sacopee Valley (Sophomore)
  • Emily Small - Greely (Sophomore)
  • Maddy White - Medomak Valley (Junior)
  • Ally O'Brien - Wells (Junior)

Thomas College

  • Charlene Butera - Deering (Junior)
  • Samantha Fortin - Gray-New Gloucester (Junior)
  • Kiara Goggin - Gardiner (Senior)
  • Brianne Benecke - Messalonskee (Junior)
  • Lindsay Given - Waterville (Senior)
  • Elena Alderman - MDI (Freshman)
  • Keira Gilman - Waterville (Freshman)
  • Hannah Coolen - Mount View (Freshman)
  • Mia Henderson - Houlton (Freshman)
  • Paige Lafrenaye - Lincoln Academy (Freshman)
  • Trea Broussard - Brewer (Freshman)
  • Chloe LaBee - Orono (Freshman)
  • Eva-Marie Stevens - Mt. Blue (Freshman)
  • Jocelyn Jordan - Ellsworth (Freshman)

St. Joseph's College

  • Kate Whitmore - South Portland (Senior)
  • Nina Howe - York (Junior)
  • Hannah Talon - Windham (Junior)
  • Logan Brown - Brunswick (Freshman)
  • Mikayla Van Zandt - Westbrook (Senir)
  • Maddie Lebel - Hermon (Freshman)
  • Kassidy Collins - Gardiner (Sophomore)
  • Lindsay Fiorillo - Scarborough (Freshman)

Bates College

  • Davina Kabantu - Portland (Junior)
  • Meghan Graff - South Portland (Senior)
  • Elsa Daulerio - Mt. Ararat (Freshman)

Bowdoin College

  • Shayla Eubanks - Portland (Senior)
  • Megan Phelps - MDI (Head Coach)

Colby College

  • Sophie Webb - Waterville (Senior)
  • Caroline Smith - Freeport (Junior)

UMaine - Augusta

  • Desirae Dumais - Oak Hill (Junior)
  • Raenah Reynolds - Washington Academy (Freshman)
  • Mariah Dunbar - Skowhegan (Senior)
  • Hailey Paquet - Madison (Freshman)
  • Autumn Freeman - Mountain Valley (Freshman)
  • Alisyn Alley - Stearns (Freshman)
  • Kaeti Butterfield - Monmouth (Senior)
  • Sydney Farrar - MCI (Senior)
  • Ariana Alcide - Westbrook (Sophomore)
  • Brianna Dumais - Oak Hill (Freshman)

Central Maine Community College

  • Jamyah Nicolas - Lewiston (Sophomore)
  • Myah Nicolas - Lewiston (Sophomore)
  • Kierstyn Lyons - Mountain Valley (Junior)
  • Kali Thompson - Waterville (Sophomore)
  • Jade Smedberg - Oxford Hills (Junior)
  • Nikkie Clark - Edward Little (Freshman)
  • Winnie LaRochelle - Rangley Lakes (Freshman)
  • Mikenzie Melendez - Thornton Academy (Freshman)
  • Emily Strachan - Lewiston (Sophomore)

University of New England

  • Grace Boucher - Wells (Freshman)

Southern Maine Community College

  • Hope Butler - Oceanside (Junior)
  • Kaitlyn Regan - Bonny eagle (Freshman)
  • Brooke Martin - Gray-New Gloucester (Freshman)
  • Jaylyn Bartolome - Sanford (Freshman)
  • Bailey Whitney - Oxford Hills (Junior)
  • Ashleigh Mathisen - Deering (Junior)
  • Jasmine Aloisio - Marshwood (Freshman)
  • Maddy York - Lincoln Academy (Sophomore)
  • Amanda Brett - Deering (Senior)
  • Tara Flanders - Windham - (Junior)
Note- Hopefully I didn't miss anyone or misspell anyone's names. If there are any errors/omissions please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will make the corrections ASAP

