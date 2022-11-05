Former Maine High School Girls Basketball Players Now Playing in Maine Universities and Colleges
This should be no surprise! There are A LOT of former Maine High School Girls Basketball players, now playing at universities and colleges in Maine. Here's the list we've found!
University of Maine
- Lexi Mittelstadt - Mt Blue (Junior)
- Jaycie Christopher - Skowhegan (Freshman)
- Sarah Talon - Windham (Freshman)
Husson University
- Sophia McVicar - Calais (Sophomore)
- Laela Martinez - Bangor (Freshman)
- Trinity Montigny - Ellsworth (Junior)
- Makaelya Porter - Southern Aroostook (Junior)
- Hannah Richards - Old Town (Sophomore)
- Maci Beals - Central Aroostook (Sophomore)
- Sydney Loring - Old Town (Freshman)
- Faith Sjoberg - Presque Isle (Freshman)
- Camryn Neal - Hampden Academy (Freshman)
- Bailey Donovan - Hampden Academy (Junior)
- Lacey Scanlon - John Bapst (Freshman)
Maine Maritime Academy
- Lauren Cook - Calais (Junior)
- Evelyn Dagan - GSA (Freshman)
- Laura Plissey - Hermon (Graduate Student)
University of Maine Presque Isle
- Emily Wheaton - Presque Isle High School (Senior)
- Alexis Ireland - Penobscot Valley (Junior)
- Lauren Magno - Mt. Ararat (Sophomore)
- Hattie Bubar - Presque Isle High School (Sophomore)
- Kourtney West - Fort Fairfield (Sophomore)
- Lila Kronholm - Greenville (Freshman)
- Denelle Eldridge - Waterville (Freshman)
- Olivia Gray - MDI (Freshman)
- Courtney Kane - Presque Isle High School (Freshman)
- Mollie Goodman - Kathadin High School
University of Maine Farmington
- Victoria Garand - Deering (Senior)
- Jacqui Hamilton - Gorham (Junior)
- Courtney Brent - Gorham (Senior)
- Rosalie White - Brunswick (Senior)
- Grace Dwyer - Maranacook (Freshman)
- Mikalya Rioux - Winslow (Freshman)
- Jaycie Stevens - Gardiner (Junior)
- Ruby McMinis - Wells (Freshman)
- Jaylyn Stacey - Sacopee Valley (Sophomore)
- Emily Small - Greely (Sophomore)
- Maddy White - Medomak Valley (Junior)
- Ally O'Brien - Wells (Junior)
Thomas College
- Charlene Butera - Deering (Junior)
- Samantha Fortin - Gray-New Gloucester (Junior)
- Kiara Goggin - Gardiner (Senior)
- Brianne Benecke - Messalonskee (Junior)
- Lindsay Given - Waterville (Senior)
- Elena Alderman - MDI (Freshman)
- Keira Gilman - Waterville (Freshman)
- Hannah Coolen - Mount View (Freshman)
- Mia Henderson - Houlton (Freshman)
- Paige Lafrenaye - Lincoln Academy (Freshman)
- Trea Broussard - Brewer (Freshman)
- Chloe LaBee - Orono (Freshman)
- Eva-Marie Stevens - Mt. Blue (Freshman)
- Jocelyn Jordan - Ellsworth (Freshman)
St. Joseph's College
- Kate Whitmore - South Portland (Senior)
- Nina Howe - York (Junior)
- Hannah Talon - Windham (Junior)
- Logan Brown - Brunswick (Freshman)
- Mikayla Van Zandt - Westbrook (Senir)
- Maddie Lebel - Hermon (Freshman)
- Kassidy Collins - Gardiner (Sophomore)
- Lindsay Fiorillo - Scarborough (Freshman)
Bates College
- Davina Kabantu - Portland (Junior)
- Meghan Graff - South Portland (Senior)
- Elsa Daulerio - Mt. Ararat (Freshman)
Bowdoin College
- Shayla Eubanks - Portland (Senior)
- Megan Phelps - MDI (Head Coach)
Colby College
- Sophie Webb - Waterville (Senior)
- Caroline Smith - Freeport (Junior)
UMaine - Augusta
- Desirae Dumais - Oak Hill (Junior)
- Raenah Reynolds - Washington Academy (Freshman)
- Mariah Dunbar - Skowhegan (Senior)
- Hailey Paquet - Madison (Freshman)
- Autumn Freeman - Mountain Valley (Freshman)
- Alisyn Alley - Stearns (Freshman)
- Kaeti Butterfield - Monmouth (Senior)
- Sydney Farrar - MCI (Senior)
- Ariana Alcide - Westbrook (Sophomore)
- Brianna Dumais - Oak Hill (Freshman)
Central Maine Community College
- Jamyah Nicolas - Lewiston (Sophomore)
- Myah Nicolas - Lewiston (Sophomore)
- Kierstyn Lyons - Mountain Valley (Junior)
- Kali Thompson - Waterville (Sophomore)
- Jade Smedberg - Oxford Hills (Junior)
- Nikkie Clark - Edward Little (Freshman)
- Winnie LaRochelle - Rangley Lakes (Freshman)
- Mikenzie Melendez - Thornton Academy (Freshman)
- Emily Strachan - Lewiston (Sophomore)
University of New England
- Grace Boucher - Wells (Freshman)
Southern Maine Community College
- Hope Butler - Oceanside (Junior)
- Kaitlyn Regan - Bonny eagle (Freshman)
- Brooke Martin - Gray-New Gloucester (Freshman)
- Jaylyn Bartolome - Sanford (Freshman)
- Bailey Whitney - Oxford Hills (Junior)
- Ashleigh Mathisen - Deering (Junior)
- Jasmine Aloisio - Marshwood (Freshman)
- Maddy York - Lincoln Academy (Sophomore)
- Amanda Brett - Deering (Senior)
- Tara Flanders - Windham - (Junior)
Note- Hopefully I didn't miss anyone or misspell anyone's names. If there are any errors/omissions please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will make the corrections ASAP
