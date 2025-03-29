Former Miss Maine Basketball Lizzy Gruber Commits to Maine

Maine Women's Basketball Coach Amy Vachon announced on Friday that Maine native, Lizzy Gruber would be transferring from St Joseph's College and would be playing for Maine this fall.

Gruber, who had 3 years of eligibility left after red-shirting this past year is a 6-4 center who attended Gardiner High School. She finished her high school career with over 1000 points and 1000 rebounds. She is the only female in Maine High School history to have pulled down 1000 rebounds before scoring 1000 points. As a high-schooler she averaged 21.1 points per game, 15.3 rebounds, 4.2 blocks, 2.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

At St. Joseph's she appeared in 14 games as a freshman.

Maine is losing Jaycie Christopher and Caroline Dotsey, as both have entered the transfer portal. Christopher is a Skowhegan native and Dotsey was named the 6th Player of the Year for America East.

