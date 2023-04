Congratulations to Old Town High School's McKenna Smith who made Husson University history on Saturday, April 29th. Smith became the 1st Husson pitcher to pitch a 7-inning perfect game!

She faced just 21 batters and didn't allow 1 UMPI player to reach base. She struck out 16

Husson finishes conference play at 10-0 and will begin the North Atlantic Conference Championships on Sunday May 7th.