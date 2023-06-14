Husson University A.D. Frank Pergolizzi Announces Retirement

Husson University's Frank Pergolizzi announced his retirement from collegiate athletics on Wednesday, June 14th, after 10 years with the Eagles and over 40 years as either a coach or athletic director at multiple NCAA divisions and institutions.

During his tenure with the Eagles, Pergolizzi added women's golf, women's tennis along with men's indoor and outdoor track & field teams. While Athletic Director, the Eagles won 56 conference championships in 14 different sports and multiple NCAA regional victories.

"The 10 years that I spent at Husson University is a time that I will always remember," said Frank Pergolizzi. "Husson was fortunate to be able to field championship caliber teams of excellent student-athletes, guided by skill coaches and staff. We had considerable success on the playing fields and in the classroom."

"Frank Pergolizzi has done an outstanding job in managing Husson's athletic department over the past decade," said Husson University President Dr. Robert Clark. "His attention to detail is evident in the great execution of the programs and their growth in both breadth of teams supported and the more than doubling of student participation. His selection of outstanding coaches and their recruiting skills have led to Husson's strength in the North Atlantic Conference and the University's other conference affiliations. Husson's appearance in the most post season conference competitions is a testament to Frank's leadership and the students he so strongly advocated for. We wish him all the best in the years ahead."