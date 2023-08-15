John Sutyak is the New Athletic Director at Husson University

Dr. Robert Clark introduced Husson University's new Athletic Director, John Sutyak in a press conference at Husson University on Tuesday afternoon, August 15th.

Sutyak a Maine native, graduated from Scarborough High School and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Wheaton College in 2000 and a Master's degree in Education from Springfield College in 2002. While attending Wheaton he was a 4-year member of the baseball team. While on the baseball team, they won their 1st 2 NEWMAC Championships in 1999 and 2000 and participated in their 1st NCAA Tournament in 2000.

He comes to Husson after serving as Athletic Director at Ferrum College, in Ferrum, Virginia since January of 2020. While at Ferrum he helped grow athletics by 550 percent, oversaw the addition of a Men's and Women's Track and Field program, helped lead a renovation of its softball facility and saw the establishment of the Black Hat Football Endowment to help support the football program.

Additionally he played a key role in licensing Ferrum's athletic logos and marks with the Nexux Licensing group and worked with the Office of Development to develop a corporate sponsorship program and was a key partner in Ferrum serving as the host for the 2023 NCAA Division III Men' Wrestling National Championship.

Sutyak spoke about 2 words being the watchwords of his tenure at Husson, "partnership" and "collaboration". He "looks forward to playing a part in the leaders of tomorrow that will call themselves Husson University alumni."

Sutyak was appoint to the Maine Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors in 2022.

He worked at Wheaton for over 10 years, beginning as Assistant Sports Information Director and area coordinator in residential life before being promoted to Associate Director of Athletics and later Director of Athletics in April 2012.

He is married and introduced his wife Carmen, at the press conference thanking her for her support.