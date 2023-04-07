Husson University and Old Town HS McKenna Smith Named to National Fastpitch Coaches Association 2023 Tucci/NFCA Division III Player and Pitcher of the Year Watchlist
Congratulations to Husson University student-athlete and Old Town High School graduate McKenna Smith who was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association's 2023 Tucci/NFCA Division III Player and Pitcher of the Year watchlist.
Smith was one of just 5 pitchers selected to the region I watch list joining Sadie Leonard of Williams College, Sophia DiCocco and Sky Johnson of Tufts University along with Tani Torres Werra of Amherst College
Smith has appeared in 16 games this season for the Eagles compiling a 1.38 ERA with a 7-4 record in 81.0 innings pitched. Additionally, Smith has tallied 97 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .215 batting average and tossing 10 complete games.
Get our free mobile app