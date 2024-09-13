Foxcroft Academy Girls 2 Central 1

The Foxcroft Academy Girl's Soccer Team beat Central 2-1 on Thursday, September 12th at Central High School in East Corinth.

Foxcroft Academy had 2 goals from Alli Cook and an assist from Nola Mason. Goalkeeper Jasmine Hall had 12 saves on 16 shots.

Central's goal came from Mary Allen assisted by Carleigh Farrar. Shiloh Graham had 10 saves on 14 shots.

Foxcroft Academy is 2-0 and will host PCHS on Wednesday, September 18th at 4 p.m.

Central is now 2-3 and will host Penobscot Valley High School on Wednesday, September 18th at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Rick Speed for the scores.

To report your scores please email Chris Popper

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 2, for the week September 9 -14th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 15th, with voting taking place September 16th-19th with the winner of Week 2 being announced on September 20th.