Foxcroft Academy Girls Beat John Bapst 52-42 [STATS]

The Foxcroft Academy Girl's Basketball Team beat John Bapst 52-42 at the Cross Insurance Center on Tuesday, February 1st in the 1st game of a home-and-home series. The 2 teams meet Wednesday night in Dover Foxcroft.

John Bapst led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the Ponies led 20-19 at the end of the 1st Half. Foxcroft Academy outscored John Bapst 18-4 in the decisive 3rd Quarter to take a 37-24 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Annie Raynes with a game-high 22 points. Sam Ossenfort tossed in 14 points. The Ponies were 12-19 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointer. Raynes and Ossenfort each had 2 3-pointers, while Destiny Weymouth and Madisyn Kimball each dropping a 3-pointer.

Claire Gaetani had 18 points for John Bapst and Lillian Higgins had 12 points. The Cruaders were a near-perfect 12-13 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers. Higgins and Gaetani each had a 3-pointer.

The Ponies are now 7-5 and in 4th place in the Class B Northern Maine Heal Points while John Bapst is 1-12 and in 17th place.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Foxcroft Academy Girls 11 8 18 15 52 John Bapst Girls 8 12 4 18 42

Box Score

Foxcroft Academy

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Annie Raynes 22 6 4 2 8 10 3 Kiya Cook 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Meghan Spooner 4 1 1 0 2 2 12 Madisyn Kimball 3 1 0 1 0 0 14 Shayli Cirulli 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Lauren Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Sam Ossenfort 14 6 4 2 0 2 30 Halle Page 3 1 1 0 1 3 31 Destiny Weymouth 3 1 0 1 0 0 33 Abby Knapp 3 1 1 0 1 2 41 Kierstyn Nuite 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Kaitlyn Lord 0 0 0 0 0 0 43 Allie Smith 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 52 17 11 6 12 19

John Bapst