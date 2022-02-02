Foxcroft Academy Girls Beat John Bapst 52-42 [STATS]
The Foxcroft Academy Girl's Basketball Team beat John Bapst 52-42 at the Cross Insurance Center on Tuesday, February 1st in the 1st game of a home-and-home series. The 2 teams meet Wednesday night in Dover Foxcroft.
John Bapst led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the Ponies led 20-19 at the end of the 1st Half. Foxcroft Academy outscored John Bapst 18-4 in the decisive 3rd Quarter to take a 37-24 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Foxcroft Academy was led by Annie Raynes with a game-high 22 points. Sam Ossenfort tossed in 14 points. The Ponies were 12-19 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointer. Raynes and Ossenfort each had 2 3-pointers, while Destiny Weymouth and Madisyn Kimball each dropping a 3-pointer.
Claire Gaetani had 18 points for John Bapst and Lillian Higgins had 12 points. The Cruaders were a near-perfect 12-13 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers. Higgins and Gaetani each had a 3-pointer.
The Ponies are now 7-5 and in 4th place in the Class B Northern Maine Heal Points while John Bapst is 1-12 and in 17th place.
Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Foxcroft Academy Girls
|11
|8
|18
|15
|52
|John Bapst Girls
|8
|12
|4
|18
|42
Box Score
Foxcroft Academy
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Annie Raynes
|22
|6
|4
|2
|8
|10
|3
|Kiya Cook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Meghan Spooner
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|12
|Madisyn Kimball
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|14
|Shayli Cirulli
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Lauren Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Sam Ossenfort
|14
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|30
|Halle Page
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|31
|Destiny Weymouth
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|33
|Abby Knapp
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|41
|Kierstyn Nuite
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Kaitlyn Lord
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Allie Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|52
|17
|11
|6
|12
|19
John Bapst
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Jenna Perkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Kylie Dempsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Jamey Satterfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Jayden Schoppee
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|12
|Lauren Hogan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Lillian Higgins
|12
|4
|3
|1
|3
|4
|20
|Jane Wu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Kaylee Horr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Claire Gaetani
|18
|5
|4
|1
|7
|7
|24
|Oona Sacararidiz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Ariana Cross
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Kendra Fournier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Sophia Ward
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Brynn Schroder
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|42
|14
|12
|2
|12
|13