Foxcroft Academy Girls Beat John Bapst 52-42 [STATS]

The Foxcroft Academy Girl's Basketball Team beat John Bapst 52-42 at the Cross Insurance Center on Tuesday, February 1st in the 1st game of a home-and-home series. The 2 teams meet Wednesday night in Dover Foxcroft.

John Bapst led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the Ponies led 20-19 at the end of the 1st Half. Foxcroft Academy outscored John Bapst 18-4 in the decisive 3rd Quarter to take a 37-24 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Annie Raynes with a game-high 22 points. Sam Ossenfort tossed in 14 points. The Ponies were 12-19 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointer. Raynes and Ossenfort each had 2 3-pointers, while Destiny Weymouth and Madisyn Kimball each dropping a 3-pointer.

Claire Gaetani had 18 points for John Bapst and Lillian Higgins had 12 points. The Cruaders were a near-perfect 12-13 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers. Higgins and Gaetani each had a 3-pointer.

The Ponies are now 7-5 and in 4th place in the Class B Northern Maine Heal Points while John Bapst is 1-12 and in 17th place.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

 

1234T
Foxcroft Academy Girls118181552
John Bapst Girls81241842

Box Score

Foxcroft Academy

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Annie Raynes22642810
3Kiya Cook000000
11Meghan Spooner411022
12Madisyn Kimball310100
14Shayli Cirulli000000
21Lauren Martin000000
23Sam Ossenfort1464202
30Halle Page311013
31Destiny Weymouth310100
33Abby Knapp311012
41Kierstyn Nuite000000
42Kaitlyn Lord000000
43Allie Smith000000
TOTALS52171161219

John Bapst

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Jenna Perkins000000
5Kylie Dempsey000000
10Jamey Satterfield000000
11Jayden Schoppee200022
12Lauren Hogan000000
14Lillian Higgins1243134
20Jane Wu000000
22Kaylee Horr211000
23Claire Gaetani1854177
24Oona Sacararidiz000000
25Ariana Cross633000
32Kendra Fournier000000
34Sophia Ward211000
40Brynn Schroder000000
TOTALS42141221213

 

