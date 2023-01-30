Foxcroft Academy Girls Top John Bapst 38-25 [STATS]

The Foxcroft Academy Girls Basketball Team beat John Bapst 38-25 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Monday, January 30th.

The Ponies led 6-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 10-7 at the end of the 1st Half. Foxcroft Academy led 24-17 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Ponies were led by Halle Page with 13 points including 2 3-pointers. Sam Ossenfort had 8 points. Madisyon Kimball had a 3-pointer. Foxcroft Academy was 9-22 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani with 14 points. Jayden Schoppee and Ariana Cross each had 4 points. John Bapst was 9-16 from the free throw line.

John Bapst is now 8-8 with 2 games remaining;

Friday, February 3 at Ellsworth at 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 9th vs. Hermon at 6:30 p.m.

The Ponies are 6-8 with 4 games remaining;

Wednesday, February 1 vs. Washington Academy at 6 p.m.

Thursday, February 2 vs. Orono at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 4 vs. Presque Isle at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 9th vs. Dexter at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Foxcroft Academy Girls 6 4 14 14 38 John Bapst Crusaders Girls 5 2 10 8 25

Box Score

Foxcroft Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Annie Raynes 0 - - - - Addie Day 2 1 - - 1 Sam Ossenfort 8 2 - 4 7 Madisyon Kimball 3 - 1 - 2 Shayli Cirulli 0 - - - - Jaiyde True 0 - - - - Courtney Barnett 0 - - - - Olivia Hill 0 - - - - Allie Smith 4 2 - - - Halle Page 13 2 2 3 4 Destiny Weymouth 2 - - 2 4 Abby Knapp 6 3 - - 4 Kierstyn Nuite 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 38 10 3 9 22

John Bapst