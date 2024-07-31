Franklin County Eliminates Skowhegan 12-2 in Senior Legion State Tournament [PHOTOS]

The Franklin County Flyers staved off elimination, beating Skowhegan 12-2 in the Maine State Senior Legion Tournament on Tuesday, July 30th. Skowhegan was eliminated in the double-elimination tournament. The game was stopped in the 6th inning because of the 10-run rule.

Aiden Wilkins tossed a 2-hitter for Franklin County, going the distance. He struck out 4 and walked 7

At the plate the Flyers banged out 10 hits, led by Nolan Leso with a pair of doubles and 5 runs driven in. Killan Pillsbury had a pair of hits including a double, driving in a run. Tre Pease had 2 singles, with a run batted in. Jayden Meder, Gage Decarolis, and Zak Nolan each had a hit.

Decarolis, Meader, Pease and Hayden Durrell each had a stolen base

Griffin Aldrich had a double for Skowhegan. Silas Tibbetts had a single.

Fisher Tewksbury started on the mound and allowed 5 hits and 5 runs over 2.0 innings. He struck out 1 and walked 2. Xavier Estes pitched an inning allowing 4 hits and 6 runs, walking 1. Brendan Dunlap pitched the final 2.2 innings before the 10-run rule was enforced, allowing 1 hit and 1 run, striking out 3 and walking 2.

Franklin County will take on Trenton on Wednesday, July 31st at 5:30 with the loser being eliminated and the winner advancing to take on Quirk Motor City at 7:30 p.m. in the Championship Game.

