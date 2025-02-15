Friday February 14th’s Maine High School Basketball Scores

Here are the Friday February 14th Maine High School Basketball Tournament Basketball Scores for Class AA, Class A, and Class B from across the State

Best of luck to everyone playing on Saturday, February 15th.

Class AA North Girls

#4 Bangor beat #5 Windham 37-36

#2 Cheverus beat #7 Lewiston 62-34

Class AA South Boys

#2 South Portland beat #7 Gorham 60-42

Class A North Girls

#3 Hampden Academy beat #6 Brewer 43-27

#2 Cony beat #7 Skowhegan 49-46

#4 Camden Hills beat #5 Gardiner 63-45

#1 Lawrence beat #8 Nokomis 77-36

Class B North Girls

#6 John Bapst beat #3 Old Town 59-56

#2 Erskine Academy beat #7 Hermon 44-43

Class B North Boys

#3 Orono beat #6 Hermon 60-43

#7 Old Town beat #2 Ellsworth 47-34

Class B South Boys

#2 York beat #10 Cape Elizabeth 76-37

#3 Spruce Mountain beat #6 Oceanside 60-56

#4 Lincoln Academy beat #5 Yarmouth 59-57 in Triple Overtime

#1 Medomak Valley beat #9 Lake Region 50-20

