Friday February 14th’s Maine High School Basketball Scores
Here are the Friday February 14th Maine High School Basketball Tournament Basketball Scores for Class AA, Class A, and Class B from across the State
Best of luck to everyone playing on Saturday, February 15th.
Class AA North Girls
- #4 Bangor beat #5 Windham 37-36
- #2 Cheverus beat #7 Lewiston 62-34
Class AA South Boys
- #2 South Portland beat #7 Gorham 60-42
Class A North Girls
- #3 Hampden Academy beat #6 Brewer 43-27
- #2 Cony beat #7 Skowhegan 49-46
- #4 Camden Hills beat #5 Gardiner 63-45
- #1 Lawrence beat #8 Nokomis 77-36
Class B North Girls
- #6 John Bapst beat #3 Old Town 59-56
- #2 Erskine Academy beat #7 Hermon 44-43
Class B North Boys
- #3 Orono beat #6 Hermon 60-43
- #7 Old Town beat #2 Ellsworth 47-34
Class B South Boys
- #2 York beat #10 Cape Elizabeth 76-37
- #3 Spruce Mountain beat #6 Oceanside 60-56
- #4 Lincoln Academy beat #5 Yarmouth 59-57 in Triple Overtime
- #1 Medomak Valley beat #9 Lake Region 50-20
Get our free mobile app
2024 Bangor, Maine Waterfront Summer Concert Lineup
Here are the performers who will be coming to the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor Waterfront in the summer of 2024.
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge