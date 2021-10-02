Friday Night Football Scores – October 1st

What a gorgeous night! It was definitely football weather with a little crispness in the air. Here are the Friday, October 1st Football scores for games reported.

Bangor 54 Deering 0

Belfast 42 MCI 7

Brewer 34 Mount Blue 7

Cheverus 44 Mount Ararat 32

Foxcroft Academy 48 Madison 21

Houlton 44 Stearns 20

Medomak Valley 18 Hermon 7

Oceanside 12 Nokomis 0

Old Town 58 Hampden Academy 32

Oxford Hills 49 Edward Little 0

Portland 28 Marshwood 14

Sanford 27 Lewiston 24

Scarborough 21 Cony 14

Skowhegan 61 Brunswick 14

Thornton Academy 35 Bonny Eagle 14

Windham 43 Messalonskee 12

