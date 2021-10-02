Friday Night Football Scores – October 1st
What a gorgeous night! It was definitely football weather with a little crispness in the air. Here are the Friday, October 1st Football scores for games reported.
To nominate a high school athlete for the Athlete of the Week, please click HERE
- Bangor 54 Deering 0
- Belfast 42 MCI 7
- Brewer 34 Mount Blue 7
- Cheverus 44 Mount Ararat 32
- Foxcroft Academy 48 Madison 21
- Houlton 44 Stearns 20
- Medomak Valley 18 Hermon 7
- Oceanside 12 Nokomis 0
- Old Town 58 Hampden Academy 32
- Oxford Hills 49 Edward Little 0
- Portland 28 Marshwood 14
- Sanford 27 Lewiston 24
- Scarborough 21 Cony 14
- Skowhegan 61 Brunswick 14
- Thornton Academy 35 Bonny Eagle 14
- Windham 43 Messalonskee 12
