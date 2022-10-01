Friday Night Football Scores – September 30
Friday night was a clear, crisp night, in other words a great night for football! As the month of September came to a close, teams were out playing in Week 5, with the regular season half over. Here are Friday night's scores.
- Cony 32 Brewer 14
- Deering 24 Brunswick 0
- Dexter 38 Orono 34
- Dirigo 35 Sacopee Valley 6
- Foxcroft Academy 48 John Bapst 0
- Fryeburg Academy 28 Freeport 7
- Gray-New Gloucester 40 Lake Region 22
- Hermon 59 Hampden Academy 12
- Kennebunk 21 Gorham 0
- Leavitt 34 Lawrence 13
- Lisbon 20 Medomak Valley 7
- Marshwood 21 Bonny Eagle 20
- Mattanawcook 50 Bucksport 22
- MCI 56 Old Town 20
- Mountain Vaeely 58 Traip Academy 0
- Mt. Ararat 38 Greely 22
- Mt. Blue 39 Messalonskee 38
- MDI 62 Ellsworth 20
- Nokomis 40 Belfast 16
- Oak Hill 60 Madison 6
- Portland 30 Biddeford 12
- Sanford 48 Edward Little 8
- Scarborough 37 Massabesic 16
- Skowhegan 32 Gardiner 6
- So Portland 21 Noble 0
- Spruce Mountain 30 Camden Hills 14
- Stearns 70 Mount View 67
- Telstar 36 Boothbay 35
- Windham 18 Falmouth 0
- Winthrop 35 Winslow 7
Saturday October 1 schedule
- Bangor at Thornton Academy
- Houlton at St. John Valley
- Lewiston at Oxford Hills
- Maranacook at Old Orchard Beach
- Wells at Cheverus
- Yarmouth at Morse
You can nominate someone for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 26- October 1st need to be received by October 3rd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!
Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!
We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660