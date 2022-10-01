Friday Night Football Scores – September 30

Friday night was a clear, crisp night, in other words a great night for football! As the month of September came to a close, teams were out playing in Week 5, with the regular season half over. Here are Friday night's scores.

Cony 32 Brewer 14

Deering 24 Brunswick 0

Dexter 38 Orono 34

Dirigo 35 Sacopee Valley 6

Foxcroft Academy 48 John Bapst 0

Fryeburg Academy 28 Freeport 7

Gray-New Gloucester 40 Lake Region 22

Hermon 59 Hampden Academy 12

Kennebunk 21 Gorham 0

Leavitt 34 Lawrence 13

Lisbon 20 Medomak Valley 7

Marshwood 21 Bonny Eagle 20

Mattanawcook 50 Bucksport 22

MCI 56 Old Town 20

Mountain Vaeely 58 Traip Academy 0

Mt. Ararat 38 Greely 22

Mt. Blue 39 Messalonskee 38

MDI 62 Ellsworth 20

Nokomis 40 Belfast 16

Oak Hill 60 Madison 6

Portland 30 Biddeford 12

Sanford 48 Edward Little 8

Scarborough 37 Massabesic 16

Skowhegan 32 Gardiner 6

So Portland 21 Noble 0

Spruce Mountain 30 Camden Hills 14

Stearns 70 Mount View 67

Telstar 36 Boothbay 35

Windham 18 Falmouth 0

Winthrop 35 Winslow 7

Saturday October 1 schedule

Bangor at Thornton Academy

Houlton at St. John Valley

Lewiston at Oxford Hills

Maranacook at Old Orchard Beach

Wells at Cheverus

Yarmouth at Morse

You can nominate someone for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 26- October 1st need to be received by October 3rd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

