Maine High School Football Scores – Friday October 13
Here are the Week 7 High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 13th.
- Bangor 42 Edward Little 26
- Bonny Eagle 56 Sanford 7
- Brewer 19 Nokomis 8
- Cony 31 Falmouth 22
- Dexter 24 Bucksport 22
- Dirigo 45 Boothbay 0
- Foxcroft Academy 56 - Freeport 6
- Fryeburg Academy 39 Poland 7
- Gorham 20 Deering 0
- Greely 22 Gray-New Gloucester 16
- Hermon 22 Hampden Academy 18
- Houlton 52 Ellsworth 28
- Lawrence 41 Messalonskee 6
- Lewiston 35 Mt. Blue 7
- Massabesic 56 Biddeford 32
- Mount Ararat 43 Lake Region 6
- Mountain Valley 68 Waterville 8
- MDI 24 Morse 19
- Noble 33 Marshwood 20
- Oceanside 60 York 40
- Old Orchard Beach 64 Mount View 13
- Old Town 6 Madison 0
- Orono 48 - Mattanawcook Academy 8
- Oxford Hills 35 Windham 14
- Portland 41 Scarborough 0
- Skowhegan 22 Gardiner 14
- South Portland 27 Kennebunk 6
- Wells 28 - Cape Elizabeth 14
- Yarmouth 64 Brunswick 20
