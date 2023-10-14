Maine High School Football Scores – Friday October 13

Here are the Week 7 High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 13th.

Bangor 42 Edward Little 26

Bonny Eagle 56 Sanford 7

Brewer 19 Nokomis 8

Cony 31 Falmouth 22

Dexter 24 Bucksport 22

Dirigo 45 Boothbay 0

Foxcroft Academy 56 - Freeport 6

Fryeburg Academy 39 Poland 7

Gorham 20 Deering 0

Greely 22 Gray-New Gloucester 16

Hermon 22 Hampden Academy 18

Houlton 52 Ellsworth 28

Lawrence 41 Messalonskee 6

Lewiston 35 Mt. Blue 7

Massabesic 56 Biddeford 32

Mount Ararat 43 Lake Region 6

Mountain Valley 68 Waterville 8

MDI 24 Morse 19

Noble 33 Marshwood 20

Oceanside 60 York 40

Old Orchard Beach 64 Mount View 13

Old Town 6 Madison 0

Orono 48 - Mattanawcook Academy 8

Oxford Hills 35 Windham 14

Portland 41 Scarborough 0

Skowhegan 22 Gardiner 14

South Portland 27 Kennebunk 6

Wells 28 - Cape Elizabeth 14

Yarmouth 64 Brunswick 20