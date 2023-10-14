Maine High School Football Scores – Friday October 13

Maine High School Football Scores &#8211; Friday October 13

Here are the Week 7 High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 13th.

  • Bangor 42 Edward Little 26
  • Bonny Eagle 56 Sanford 7
  • Brewer 19 Nokomis 8
  • Cony 31 Falmouth 22
  • Dexter 24 Bucksport 22
  • Dirigo 45 Boothbay 0
  • Foxcroft Academy 56 - Freeport 6
  • Fryeburg Academy 39 Poland 7
  • Gorham 20 Deering 0
  • Greely 22 Gray-New Gloucester 16
  • Hermon 22 Hampden Academy 18
  • Houlton 52 Ellsworth 28
  • Lawrence 41 Messalonskee 6
  • Lewiston 35 Mt. Blue 7
  • Massabesic 56 Biddeford 32
  • Mount Ararat 43 Lake Region 6
  • Mountain Valley 68 Waterville 8
  • MDI 24 Morse 19
  • Noble 33 Marshwood 20
  • Oceanside 60 York 40
  • Old Orchard Beach 64 Mount View 13
  • Old Town 6 Madison 0
  • Orono 48 - Mattanawcook Academy 8
  • Oxford Hills 35 Windham 14
  • Portland 41 Scarborough 0
  • Skowhegan 22 Gardiner 14
  • South Portland 27 Kennebunk 6
  • Wells 28 - Cape Elizabeth 14
  • Yarmouth 64 Brunswick 20

 

