Friday Night Football September 9 [RESULTS]

Friday night, September 9th was a gorgeous night for football across Northern Maine. Here are the results of games played.

Bucksport 66 Houlton 30

Cony 28 Massabeisic 7

Falmouth 49 Mt. Blue 7

Freeport 63 Madison 12

Gardiner 43 Belfast 0

Leavitt 42 Portland 8

Lewiston 50 Bangor 33

Messaloskee 37 Deering 0

Morse 44 Gray-New Gloucester 40

Mt. Ararat 54 Lake Region 16

Oceanside 54 MCI 14

Skowhegan 35 Brewer 0

Spruce Mountain 62 Ellsworth 24

Stearns 34 Orono 30

Waterville 52 Greely 22

Windham 23 Lawrence 8

You can nominate someone for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 5-11 need to be received by September 12th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660