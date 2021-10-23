Friday Night Lights – High School Football Scores October 22

It was the final Friday night of the regular season for 11-man football teams and opening night of the play-offs for the 8-man football teams in the State of Maine on Friday, October 23rd.

Congratulations to all on a great regular season, and best of luck in the play-offs.

Here are the Friday night scores.

  • Bangor 37 Bonny Eagle 30
  • Cape Elizabeth 58 Westrbook 16
  • Cony 21 Brewer 17
  • Foxcroft Academy 24 Winthrop 14
  • Gardiner 39 MCI 9
  • Hermon 14 Hampden Academy 8
  • Kennebunk 42 Marshwood 35
  • Lawrence 42 Messalonskee 38
  • Leavitt 48 Fryeburg 0
  • Massabesic 26 Biddeford 14
  • Medomak Valley 20 Oceanside 7
  • MDI 56 Ellsworth 0
  • Poland 26 John Bapst 20
  • Skowhegan 42 Mount Blue 0
  • South Portland 24 Gorham 6
  • Spruce Mountain 52 Yarmouth 12
  • Stearns 52 Mount View 16
  • Thornton Academy 42 Edward Little 14
  • York 35 Wells 28
