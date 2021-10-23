Friday Night Lights – High School Football Scores October 22
It was the final Friday night of the regular season for 11-man football teams and opening night of the play-offs for the 8-man football teams in the State of Maine on Friday, October 23rd.
Congratulations to all on a great regular season, and best of luck in the play-offs.
Here are the Friday night scores.
- Bangor 37 Bonny Eagle 30
- Cape Elizabeth 58 Westrbook 16
- Cony 21 Brewer 17
- Foxcroft Academy 24 Winthrop 14
- Gardiner 39 MCI 9
- Hermon 14 Hampden Academy 8
- Kennebunk 42 Marshwood 35
- Lawrence 42 Messalonskee 38
- Leavitt 48 Fryeburg 0
- Massabesic 26 Biddeford 14
- Medomak Valley 20 Oceanside 7
- MDI 56 Ellsworth 0
- Poland 26 John Bapst 20
- Skowhegan 42 Mount Blue 0
- South Portland 24 Gorham 6
- Spruce Mountain 52 Yarmouth 12
- Stearns 52 Mount View 16
- Thornton Academy 42 Edward Little 14
- York 35 Wells 28