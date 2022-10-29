Friday Night Maine High School Football Scores – October 28

The last Friday night in October was clear and crisp! A great night for football! Congratulations to those moving on in the playoffs and to those who lost, congratulations on a great season!

Here are the Friday night, October 28th Maine High School Football Scores

Bonny Eagle 52 Bangor 14

Cheverus 30 York 16

Cony 38 Mount Blue 13

Falmouth 27 Gardiner 21

Foxcroft Academy 47 Oak Hill 6

Hermon 16 Hampden Academy 0

Kennebunk 33 Biddeford 6

Lawrence 35 Windham 20

Lewiston 31 Edward Little 6

Lisbon 36 Winthrop 21

Massabesic 27 Gorham 22

Mount Ararat 56 Gray-New Gloucester 6

MDI 42 Camden Hills 8

Oceanside 52 MCI 0

Old Orchard Beach 28 Mountain Valley 16

Oxford Hills 55 Scarborough 14

Poland 48 Madison 0

Portland 42 Noble 13

Skowhegan 42 Brewer 6

Stearns 22 Mattanawcook Academy 20

South Portland 29 Marshwood 8

Waterville 42 Camden Hills 8

Yarmouth 46 Spruce Mountain 0

Saturday October 29 schedule