Friday Night Maine High School Football Scores – October 28

Photo Chris Popper

The last Friday night in October was clear and crisp! A great night for football! Congratulations to those moving on in the playoffs and to those who lost, congratulations on a great season!

Here are the Friday night, October 28th Maine High School Football Scores

  • Bonny Eagle 52 Bangor 14
  • Cheverus 30 York 16
  • Cony 38 Mount Blue 13
  • Falmouth 27 Gardiner 21
  • Foxcroft Academy 47 Oak Hill 6
  • Hermon 16 Hampden Academy 0
  • Kennebunk 33 Biddeford 6
  • Lawrence 35 Windham 20
  • Lewiston 31 Edward Little 6
  • Lisbon 36 Winthrop 21
  • Massabesic 27 Gorham 22
  • Mount Ararat 56 Gray-New Gloucester 6
  • MDI 42 Camden Hills 8
  • Oceanside 52 MCI 0
  • Old Orchard Beach 28 Mountain Valley 16
  • Oxford Hills 55 Scarborough 14
  • Poland 48 Madison 0
  • Portland 42 Noble 13
  • Skowhegan 42 Brewer 6
  • Stearns 22 Mattanawcook Academy 20
  • South Portland 29 Marshwood 8
  • Waterville 42 Camden Hills 8
  • Yarmouth 46 Spruce Mountain 0

Saturday October 29 schedule

  • Winslow at Nokomis 1 p.m.
  • Belfast at Medomak Valley 7 p.m.
  • Orono at Dexter 1 p.m.
Comments
