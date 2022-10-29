Friday Night Maine High School Football Scores – October 28
The last Friday night in October was clear and crisp! A great night for football! Congratulations to those moving on in the playoffs and to those who lost, congratulations on a great season!
Here are the Friday night, October 28th Maine High School Football Scores
- Bonny Eagle 52 Bangor 14
- Cheverus 30 York 16
- Cony 38 Mount Blue 13
- Falmouth 27 Gardiner 21
- Foxcroft Academy 47 Oak Hill 6
- Hermon 16 Hampden Academy 0
- Kennebunk 33 Biddeford 6
- Lawrence 35 Windham 20
- Lewiston 31 Edward Little 6
- Lisbon 36 Winthrop 21
- Massabesic 27 Gorham 22
- Mount Ararat 56 Gray-New Gloucester 6
- MDI 42 Camden Hills 8
- Oceanside 52 MCI 0
- Old Orchard Beach 28 Mountain Valley 16
- Oxford Hills 55 Scarborough 14
- Poland 48 Madison 0
- Portland 42 Noble 13
- Skowhegan 42 Brewer 6
- Stearns 22 Mattanawcook Academy 20
- South Portland 29 Marshwood 8
- Waterville 42 Camden Hills 8
- Yarmouth 46 Spruce Mountain 0
Saturday October 29 schedule
- Winslow at Nokomis 1 p.m.
- Belfast at Medomak Valley 7 p.m.
- Orono at Dexter 1 p.m.