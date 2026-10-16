Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Thursday, October 15

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.

Field Hockey

Biddeford 5 Falmouth 0

Boothbay 3 Hall-Dale/Monmouth 1

Brunswick 1 Hampden Academy/Mount View 0

Cheverus 9 Marshwood 0

Cony 2 Belfast 1

Dexter 7 Stearns/Schenck 0

Lawrence 1 Oceanside 0

Leavitt 6 MCI 0

Lincoln Academy 4 Morse 0

Massabesic 5 Portland/Deering 1

Mount Blue 2 Messalonskee 1

Nokomis 5 Winslow 0

Old Town 4 Orono 0

Piscataquis 10 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Spruce Mountain 10 Telstar 0

Windham 2 Bonny Eagle 0

Football

Bonny Eagle 35 Exeter (NH) 14

Foxcroft Academy 66 Hampden Academy 6

Leavitt 36 Nokomis 12

Oceanside 14 Brewer 0

Winthrop 29 Mountain Valley 7

Boys Soccer

Ashland 1 Van Buren 0

Calais 2 Houlton/GHCA 1

Camden Hills 8 Bangor 0

Erskine Academy 4 Medomak Valley 0

Fort Kent 2 Madawaska 1

Freeport 1 Traip Academy 0

Fryeburg Academy 5 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Greely 2 Cape Elizabeth 0

Hodgdon 2 Easton 0

John Bapst 1 Foxcroft Academy 0

Katahdin 2 Wisdom 0

Leavitt 6 Winslow 0

Lincoln Academy 3 Waterville 0

MCI 5 Belfast 3

Oak Hill 3 Sacopee Valley 2

Pine Tree Academy 1 Telstar 0

Presque Isle 2 Caribou 1

Valley 2 Temple Academy 1

Wiscasset/Boothbay 1 Carrabec/Madison 0

Yarmouth 7 Wells 0

Girls Soccer

Belfast 7 MCI 0

Bonny Eagle 1 Noble 0

Calais 7 Washington Academy 4

Cape Elizabeth 3 Greely 2

Cheverus 1 Windham 0

Deer Isle-Stonington 3 Narraguagus 2

Dexter 6 Penobscot Christian 0

Easton 3 Hodgdon 1

Ellsworth 2 MDI 0

Fort Kent 2 Madawaska 0

Gorham 1 Deering 0

Gray-New Gloucester 3 Waynflete 2

John Bapst 7 Foxcroft Academy 0

Lake Region 3 Old Orchard Beach 0

Leavitt 1 Winslow 1

Maranacook 2 Monmouth Academy 0

Medomak Valley 1 Erskine Academy 0

Mount Blue 2 Edward Little 0

North Yarmouth Academy 9 Wells 1

Orono 1 Old Town 0

Scarborough 2 Falmouth 1

Skowhegan 2 Oxford Hills 0

South Portland 3 Portland 0

Sumner 5 Penquis Valley 0

Temple Academy 2 Valley 0

Thornton Academy 2 Westbrook 1

Van Buren 4 Ashland 3

Volleyball

Bucksport 3 Calais 0

Cheverus/Waynflete 3 Bonny Eagle 1

Edward Little 3 Lewiston/Lisbon 1

Gorham 3 Thornton Academy 1

Hampden Academy 3 Brewer 0

Marshwood 3 Sanford 0

Massabesic/sacopee 3 Noble 0

Messlonskee 3 Nokomois 0

Mount Ararat 3 Brunswick 0

Narraguagus 3 GSA 1

Orono/John Bapst 3 Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 1

Scarborough 3 Kennebunk 1

Washington Academy 3 MDI 2

Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 3 Maranacook 0