Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 15
Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Thursday, October 15
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.
Field Hockey
- Biddeford 5 Falmouth 0
- Boothbay 3 Hall-Dale/Monmouth 1
- Brunswick 1 Hampden Academy/Mount View 0
- Cheverus 9 Marshwood 0
- Cony 2 Belfast 1
- Dexter 7 Stearns/Schenck 0
- Lawrence 1 Oceanside 0
- Leavitt 6 MCI 0
- Lincoln Academy 4 Morse 0
- Massabesic 5 Portland/Deering 1
- Mount Blue 2 Messalonskee 1
- Nokomis 5 Winslow 0
- Old Town 4 Orono 0
- Piscataquis 10 Mattanawcook Academy 0
- Spruce Mountain 10 Telstar 0
- Windham 2 Bonny Eagle 0
Football
- Bonny Eagle 35 Exeter (NH) 14
- Foxcroft Academy 66 Hampden Academy 6
- Leavitt 36 Nokomis 12
- Oceanside 14 Brewer 0
- Winthrop 29 Mountain Valley 7
Boys Soccer
- Ashland 1 Van Buren 0
- Calais 2 Houlton/GHCA 1
- Camden Hills 8 Bangor 0
- Erskine Academy 4 Medomak Valley 0
- Fort Kent 2 Madawaska 1
- Freeport 1 Traip Academy 0
- Fryeburg Academy 5 Gray-New Gloucester 0
- Greely 2 Cape Elizabeth 0
- Hodgdon 2 Easton 0
- John Bapst 1 Foxcroft Academy 0
- Katahdin 2 Wisdom 0
- Leavitt 6 Winslow 0
- Lincoln Academy 3 Waterville 0
- MCI 5 Belfast 3
- Oak Hill 3 Sacopee Valley 2
- Pine Tree Academy 1 Telstar 0
- Presque Isle 2 Caribou 1
- Valley 2 Temple Academy 1
- Wiscasset/Boothbay 1 Carrabec/Madison 0
- Yarmouth 7 Wells 0
Girls Soccer
- Belfast 7 MCI 0
- Bonny Eagle 1 Noble 0
- Calais 7 Washington Academy 4
- Cape Elizabeth 3 Greely 2
- Cheverus 1 Windham 0
- Deer Isle-Stonington 3 Narraguagus 2
- Dexter 6 Penobscot Christian 0
- Easton 3 Hodgdon 1
- Ellsworth 2 MDI 0
- Fort Kent 2 Madawaska 0
- Gorham 1 Deering 0
- Gray-New Gloucester 3 Waynflete 2
- John Bapst 7 Foxcroft Academy 0
- Lake Region 3 Old Orchard Beach 0
- Leavitt 1 Winslow 1
- Maranacook 2 Monmouth Academy 0
- Medomak Valley 1 Erskine Academy 0
- Mount Blue 2 Edward Little 0
- North Yarmouth Academy 9 Wells 1
- Orono 1 Old Town 0
- Scarborough 2 Falmouth 1
- Skowhegan 2 Oxford Hills 0
- South Portland 3 Portland 0
- Sumner 5 Penquis Valley 0
- Temple Academy 2 Valley 0
- Thornton Academy 2 Westbrook 1
- Van Buren 4 Ashland 3
Volleyball
- Bucksport 3 Calais 0
- Cheverus/Waynflete 3 Bonny Eagle 1
- Edward Little 3 Lewiston/Lisbon 1
- Gorham 3 Thornton Academy 1
- Hampden Academy 3 Brewer 0
- Marshwood 3 Sanford 0
- Massabesic/sacopee 3 Noble 0
- Messlonskee 3 Nokomois 0
- Mount Ararat 3 Brunswick 0
- Narraguagus 3 GSA 1
- Orono/John Bapst 3 Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 1
- Scarborough 3 Kennebunk 1
- Washington Academy 3 MDI 2
- Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 3 Maranacook 0