Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 15

Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 15

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Thursday, October 15

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.

Field Hockey

  • Biddeford 5 Falmouth 0
  • Boothbay 3 Hall-Dale/Monmouth 1
  • Brunswick 1 Hampden Academy/Mount View 0
  • Cheverus 9 Marshwood 0
  • Cony 2 Belfast 1
  • Dexter 7 Stearns/Schenck 0
  • Lawrence 1 Oceanside 0
  • Leavitt 6 MCI 0
  • Lincoln Academy 4 Morse 0
  • Massabesic 5 Portland/Deering 1
  • Mount Blue 2 Messalonskee 1
  • Nokomis 5 Winslow 0
  • Old Town 4 Orono 0
  • Piscataquis 10 Mattanawcook Academy 0
  • Spruce Mountain 10 Telstar 0
  • Windham 2 Bonny Eagle 0

Football

  • Bonny Eagle 35 Exeter (NH) 14
  • Foxcroft Academy 66 Hampden Academy 6
  • Leavitt 36 Nokomis 12
  • Oceanside 14 Brewer 0
  • Winthrop 29 Mountain Valley 7

Boys Soccer

  • Ashland 1 Van Buren 0
  • Calais 2 Houlton/GHCA 1
  • Camden Hills 8 Bangor 0
  • Erskine Academy 4 Medomak Valley 0
  • Fort Kent 2 Madawaska 1
  • Freeport 1 Traip Academy 0
  • Fryeburg Academy 5 Gray-New Gloucester 0
  • Greely 2 Cape Elizabeth 0
  • Hodgdon 2 Easton 0
  • John Bapst 1 Foxcroft Academy 0
  • Katahdin 2 Wisdom 0
  • Leavitt 6 Winslow 0
  • Lincoln Academy 3 Waterville 0
  • MCI 5 Belfast 3
  • Oak Hill 3 Sacopee Valley 2
  • Pine Tree Academy 1 Telstar 0
  • Presque Isle 2 Caribou 1
  • Valley 2 Temple Academy 1
  • Wiscasset/Boothbay 1 Carrabec/Madison 0
  • Yarmouth 7 Wells 0

Girls Soccer

  • Belfast 7 MCI 0
  • Bonny Eagle 1 Noble 0
  • Calais 7 Washington Academy 4
  • Cape Elizabeth 3 Greely 2
  • Cheverus 1 Windham 0
  • Deer Isle-Stonington 3 Narraguagus 2
  • Dexter 6 Penobscot Christian 0
  • Easton 3 Hodgdon 1
  • Ellsworth 2 MDI 0
  • Fort Kent 2 Madawaska 0
  • Gorham 1 Deering 0
  • Gray-New Gloucester 3 Waynflete 2
  • John Bapst 7 Foxcroft Academy 0
  • Lake Region 3 Old Orchard Beach 0
  • Leavitt 1 Winslow 1
  • Maranacook 2 Monmouth Academy 0
  • Medomak Valley 1 Erskine Academy 0
  • Mount Blue 2 Edward Little 0
  • North Yarmouth Academy 9 Wells 1
  • Orono 1 Old Town 0
  • Scarborough 2 Falmouth 1
  • Skowhegan 2 Oxford Hills 0
  • South Portland 3 Portland 0
  • Sumner 5 Penquis Valley 0
  • Temple Academy 2 Valley 0
  • Thornton Academy 2 Westbrook 1
  • Van Buren 4 Ashland 3

Volleyball

  • Bucksport 3 Calais 0
  • Cheverus/Waynflete 3 Bonny Eagle 1
  • Edward Little 3 Lewiston/Lisbon 1
  • Gorham 3 Thornton Academy 1
  • Hampden Academy 3 Brewer 0
  • Marshwood 3 Sanford 0
  • Massabesic/sacopee 3 Noble 0
  • Messlonskee 3 Nokomois 0
  • Mount Ararat 3 Brunswick 0
  • Narraguagus 3 GSA 1
  • Orono/John Bapst 3 Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 1
  • Scarborough 3 Kennebunk 1
  • Washington Academy 3 MDI 2
  • Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 3 Maranacook 0

The Week That Was: In Photos (Oct. 15, 2026)

Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Field Hockey, High School Football, High School Football Scores, High School Soccer, High School Sports, High School Volleyball

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