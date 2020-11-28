Friday November 27 College Football Recaps

Here's a quick recap of games played on Friday, November 27th.

Ian Book kept second-ranked Notre Dame's offense moving while the Fighting Irish's defense locked down after the first quarter to beat No. 25 North Carolina 31-17 on Friday. That kept the Fighting Irish on course to reach the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Book threw for 279 yards and a score while using his mobility to keep plays alive. Ben Skowronek ran for the go-ahead score midway through the third quarter, while Kyren Williams had two rushing scores along with a TD catch. UNC's Sam Howell threw for 211 yards and a touchdown. Notre Dame surrendered one field goal after the first quarter.

Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Taking his first college snap after starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia limped off, Chance Nolan scored on a 1-yard, fourth-down run with 33 seconds left to give Oregon State a 41-38 upset victory over No. 9 Oregon on Friday night. Jermar Jefferson ran for 226 yards and two touchdowns for the Beavers (2-2) who won their second straight game. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak dating back to last season for Oregon (3-1), and a three-game winning streak against the rival Beavers. The loss also dashed any slim hopes the Ducks had of a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Austin Jones ran for a pair of short touchdowns, Davis Mills threw for 205 yards and a TD, and Stanford blocked a would-be tying extra point in the final minute to take back The Axe trophy by beating Bay Area rival California 24-23 in the Big Game. Christopher Brown ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 58 seconds remaining then Thomas Booker got a hand on Dario Longhetto's PAT attempt. This marked the first time both Cal and Stanford were winless coming into the game, and they also had never previously faced off on a Friday.