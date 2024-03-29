Friday’s Maine-Albany Baseball Game Postponed – Doubleheader Saturday March 30th

The Maine-Albany Baseball game scheduled for Friday, March 29th has been postponed because of wet field conditions.

Albany has a natural, grass surface.

The game will now be made up as a doubleheader on Saturday, March 30th with first pitches scheduled for 12 noon and 3 p.m. The games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame with Jim Churchill starting at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday the 30th.

