Friday’s Maine Baseball Game vs. NJIT Postponed

It should comes as no surprise, looking out your window, that Friday's Maine Baseball Game against the New Jersey Institute of Technology has been postponed. The teams were scheduled to stat the 3-game series Friday afternoon, April 4th at 3 p.m.

As of Friday morning, the teams are still scheduled to play 1 game on Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and Sunday's game scheduled to start at 12 noon.

Maine enters the weekend with a 6-18 overall record and are 2-4 in America East Conference Play. NJIT has an overall record of 10-16 and are 3-3 in America East Conference Play.