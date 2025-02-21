Friday’s Tourney 2025 Basketball Games on 92.9 The Ticket
Welcome to the 1st Regional Championship Night! 92.9 The Ticket will be broadcasting the Class A games from the Augusta Civic Center on Friday, February 21st.
- 6 p.m. #4 Camden Hills vs. #3 Hampden Academy Girls
- 7:45 p.m #2 Hampden Academy vs. #1 Messalonskee Boys
All the games will be broadcast on-air at 92.9 The Ticket, online at 92.9 The Ticket Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
The Maine Hockey Game vs. UConn on Friday, February 21st will be broadcast on our sister station 95.7 WWMJ
The Class B Finals will be broadcast on our sister station 101.9 The Rock. Listeners in the Bangor area can hear the game online at 101.9 The Rock Internet Radio, on their free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device
- 6 p.m. #2 Erskine Academy vs. #1 Caribou Girls
- 7:45 p.m. #3 Orono vs. #1 Caribou Boys.
