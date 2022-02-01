Gardiner Tiger Girls Defeat Brewer Witches 51-35 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls Basketball Team fell to the Gardiner Tigers on Monday, January 31st 51-35.

The score was deadlocked 7-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Gardiner led 25-19 at the end of the 1st Half, and 43-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Jenna McQuarrie with 8 points and Mariah Roberts with 6 points. The Witches were 7-11 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers on the night. Trea Broussard and Mariah Roberts each had a 3-pointer.

Gardiner was led by Lizzy Gruber with 14 points while Kylee Nichols had 10 points. The Tigers were 9-23 from the free throw line with 2 3-pointers. McKenna Johnson and Kylee Nichols hit the Tiger's 3-pointers.

Brewer is now 4-11 and returns to the hardcourt Tuesday, February 1st when they play host to the Camden Hills Windjammers.

Gardiner is now 11-4 and plays on Tuesday, February 1st when they tip-off against the Cony Rams.

Thanks to Katie Doak for the stats and photos.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Gardiner Girls 7 18 18 8 51 Brewer Girls 7 12 4 12 35

Box Score

Gardiner

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Sam Haskell 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Taylor Hawkins 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Piper LaVoie 2 0 0 0 2 2 11 Emma Bourget 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Kylee Nichols 10 4 3 1 1 5 14 Taylor Takatsu 8 4 4 0 0 3 20 Emilee Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Savannah Brown 8 3 3 0 2 4 22 McKenna Johnson 3 1 0 1 0 0 23 Megan Gallagher 4 2 2 0 0 0 33 Megan Carver 2 0 0 0 2 7 44 Lizzy Gruber 14 6 6 0 2 2 TOTALS 51 20 18 2 9 23

Brewer