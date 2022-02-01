Gardiner Tiger Girls Defeat Brewer Witches 51-35 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls Basketball Team fell to the Gardiner Tigers on Monday, January 31st 51-35.

The score was deadlocked 7-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Gardiner led 25-19 at the end of the 1st Half, and 43-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Jenna McQuarrie with 8 points and Mariah Roberts with 6 points. The Witches were 7-11 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers on the night. Trea Broussard and Mariah Roberts each had a 3-pointer.

Gardiner was led by Lizzy Gruber with 14 points while Kylee Nichols had 10 points. The Tigers were 9-23 from the free throw line with 2 3-pointers. McKenna Johnson and Kylee Nichols hit the Tiger's 3-pointers.

Brewer is now 4-11 and returns to the hardcourt Tuesday, February 1st when they play host to the Camden Hills Windjammers.

Gardiner is now 11-4 and plays on Tuesday, February 1st when they tip-off against the Cony Rams.

Thanks to Katie Doak for the stats and photos.

Line Score

1234T
Gardiner Girls71818851
Brewer Girls71241235

Box Score

Gardiner

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Sam Haskell000000
4Taylor Hawkins000000
5Piper LaVoie200022
11Emma Bourget000000
12Kylee Nichols1043115
14Taylor Takatsu844003
20Emilee Brown000000
21Savannah Brown833024
22McKenna Johnson310100
23Megan Gallagher422000
33Megan Carver200027
44Lizzy Gruber1466022
TOTALS5120182923

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Makayla Dore411022
5Jordan Doak311012
10Trea Broussard521100
11Brooklyn Fick000000
12Kaylee Dore100012
15Allie Flagg000000
20Mariah Roberts621112
21Lindsey Pine000000
22Riley Umel211000
23Jenna McQuarrie833023
35Kelly DiCarlo633000
TOTALS3513112711
