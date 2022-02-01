Gardiner Tiger Girls Defeat Brewer Witches 51-35 [STATS]
The Brewer Girls Basketball Team fell to the Gardiner Tigers on Monday, January 31st 51-35.
The score was deadlocked 7-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Gardiner led 25-19 at the end of the 1st Half, and 43-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer was led by Jenna McQuarrie with 8 points and Mariah Roberts with 6 points. The Witches were 7-11 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers on the night. Trea Broussard and Mariah Roberts each had a 3-pointer.
Gardiner was led by Lizzy Gruber with 14 points while Kylee Nichols had 10 points. The Tigers were 9-23 from the free throw line with 2 3-pointers. McKenna Johnson and Kylee Nichols hit the Tiger's 3-pointers.
To nominate someone for the 929 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week click HERE
Brewer is now 4-11 and returns to the hardcourt Tuesday, February 1st when they play host to the Camden Hills Windjammers.
Gardiner is now 11-4 and plays on Tuesday, February 1st when they tip-off against the Cony Rams.
Thanks to Katie Doak for the stats and photos.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Gardiner Girls
|7
|18
|18
|8
|51
|Brewer Girls
|7
|12
|4
|12
|35
Box Score
Gardiner
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Sam Haskell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Taylor Hawkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Piper LaVoie
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|11
|Emma Bourget
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kylee Nichols
|10
|4
|3
|1
|1
|5
|14
|Taylor Takatsu
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|3
|20
|Emilee Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Savannah Brown
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|22
|McKenna Johnson
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Megan Gallagher
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Megan Carver
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|44
|Lizzy Gruber
|14
|6
|6
|0
|2
|2
|TOTALS
|51
|20
|18
|2
|9
|23
Brewer
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Makayla Dore
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|Jordan Doak
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|10
|Trea Broussard
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|Brooklyn Fick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kaylee Dore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|Allie Flagg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Mariah Roberts
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|Lindsey Pine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Riley Umel
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Jenna McQuarrie
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|3
|35
|Kelly DiCarlo
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|35
|13
|11
|2
|7
|11