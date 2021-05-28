Golf Fans And Parents Have A New Book To Pick Up

Jack Nicklaus II grew up the son of the world's most famous golfer, and shared the name of the Golden Bear, Jack Nicklaus.

Jackie joined The Morning Line to discuss his new book "Best Seat In The House: 18 Golden Lessons From A Father To His Son".

It isn't just about golf, but about life, and parenting and more.

While the book is titled about lessons from a father to his son, Jackie makes sure to point out his Mom was a partner in all of these lessons and very influential in how the Nicklaus family became what it is today.

We had a great conversation about this book that would be a great gift for any golfer, or for the upcoming Father's Day for the parent in your life.

You can find the book here on Amazon it is also available by going to Barnes and Noble here or you can find it at your local bookstore.

