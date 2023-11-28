Greely Boys Beat Bangor 59-44 in Preseason Game [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Greely Boys Basketball Team beat Bangor 59-44 on Tuesday night, November 28th in a preseason game at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor.

Greely led 13-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 28-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rangers were up 47-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Greely was led by Jackson Lading who had a game-high 25 points. Kade Ippolito and Ethan Michaud each had 7 points. Lading drained 3 3-pointers on the night. Zach Doane, Brogram Raftice and Ethan Michaud all hit a 3-pointer.The Rangers were 9-19 from the free throw line.

Bangor was led by Ryan Ford with 12 points. John Gronkmeyer had 8 points and Ethan Beylor finished with 7 points. The Rams had 5 3-pointers on the night. Gronkmeyer and Harry Fitzpatrick each had 2 3-pointers and Ryan Ford had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 13-21 from the free throw line.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

If you are a coach or manager of a basketball team, we would love to have you send us a copy of your scorebook!. A photo may be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or texted to 207-469-8660. We will then create a box score and recap. We need to receive the information within 24 hours of the game to get this done.

Line Score

1234T
Greely Boys1315191259
Bangor Boys11691844

 

Box Score

Greely

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Andrew Padgett0----
Nic Calamaria0----
Colin Cieniawski0----
Jackson Lading255369
Logan Vergara21---
Zach Doane3-1--
Luke Oâ€™Connor21---
Matt Hutnak21---
Owen Partridge21---
Kade Ippolito73-16
Brogram Raftice511--
Ethan Michaud721-2
Luca Cimino41-22
TEAM0----
TOTALS59166919

Bangor

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Ethan Beylor73-11
Damon Gonzalez71-56
Ethan Leavitt0----
Kameron Tardiff0----
Ryan Ford124112
Lucas Smith0----
Parker Neal0----
John Gronkmeyer8-222
Liam Vigue0----
Kadin Thomas1--12
Harry Fitzpatrick6-2-2
Jaden Ramos1--12
Will Houghton2--24
TEAM0----
TOTALS44851321

 

