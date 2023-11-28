Greely Boys Beat Bangor 59-44 in Preseason Game [STATS]
The Greely Boys Basketball Team beat Bangor 59-44 on Tuesday night, November 28th in a preseason game at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor.
Greely led 13-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 28-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rangers were up 47-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Greely was led by Jackson Lading who had a game-high 25 points. Kade Ippolito and Ethan Michaud each had 7 points. Lading drained 3 3-pointers on the night. Zach Doane, Brogram Raftice and Ethan Michaud all hit a 3-pointer.The Rangers were 9-19 from the free throw line.
Bangor was led by Ryan Ford with 12 points. John Gronkmeyer had 8 points and Ethan Beylor finished with 7 points. The Rams had 5 3-pointers on the night. Gronkmeyer and Harry Fitzpatrick each had 2 3-pointers and Ryan Ford had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 13-21 from the free throw line.
Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Greely Boys
|13
|15
|19
|12
|59
|Bangor Boys
|11
|6
|9
|18
|44
Box Score
Greely
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Andrew Padgett
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nic Calamaria
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Colin Cieniawski
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson Lading
|25
|5
|3
|6
|9
|Logan Vergara
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Zach Doane
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Luke Oâ€™Connor
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Matt Hutnak
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Owen Partridge
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Kade Ippolito
|7
|3
|-
|1
|6
|Brogram Raftice
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Ethan Michaud
|7
|2
|1
|-
|2
|Luca Cimino
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|59
|16
|6
|9
|19
Bangor
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Ethan Beylor
|7
|3
|-
|1
|1
|Damon Gonzalez
|7
|1
|-
|5
|6
|Ethan Leavitt
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kameron Tardiff
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ryan Ford
|12
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Lucas Smith
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Parker Neal
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|John Gronkmeyer
|8
|-
|2
|2
|2
|Liam Vigue
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kadin Thomas
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Harry Fitzpatrick
|6
|-
|2
|-
|2
|Jaden Ramos
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Will Houghton
|2
|-
|-
|2
|4
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|44
|8
|5
|13
|21