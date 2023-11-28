Greely Boys Beat Bangor 59-44 in Preseason Game [STATS]

The Greely Boys Basketball Team beat Bangor 59-44 on Tuesday night, November 28th in a preseason game at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor.

Greely led 13-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 28-17 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rangers were up 47-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Greely was led by Jackson Lading who had a game-high 25 points. Kade Ippolito and Ethan Michaud each had 7 points. Lading drained 3 3-pointers on the night. Zach Doane, Brogram Raftice and Ethan Michaud all hit a 3-pointer.The Rangers were 9-19 from the free throw line.

Bangor was led by Ryan Ford with 12 points. John Gronkmeyer had 8 points and Ethan Beylor finished with 7 points. The Rams had 5 3-pointers on the night. Gronkmeyer and Harry Fitzpatrick each had 2 3-pointers and Ryan Ford had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 13-21 from the free throw line.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Greely Boys 13 15 19 12 59 Bangor Boys 11 6 9 18 44

Box Score

Greely

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Andrew Padgett 0 - - - - Nic Calamaria 0 - - - - Colin Cieniawski 0 - - - - Jackson Lading 25 5 3 6 9 Logan Vergara 2 1 - - - Zach Doane 3 - 1 - - Luke Oâ€™Connor 2 1 - - - Matt Hutnak 2 1 - - - Owen Partridge 2 1 - - - Kade Ippolito 7 3 - 1 6 Brogram Raftice 5 1 1 - - Ethan Michaud 7 2 1 - 2 Luca Cimino 4 1 - 2 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 59 16 6 9 19

Bangor