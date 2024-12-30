GSA Boys and Presque Isle Girls Indoor Track and Field Teams Win Meet 3B Saturday

Meet 3B of the PVC Eastern Maine Indoor Track League was held on Saturday, December 28th at the New Balance Field House at the University of Maine

Here are the Boy's Team Results

1. GSA 102

2. Hermon 95

3. Presque Isle 43.50

4. Ellsworth 43

5. Central 41.50

6. John Bapst and Sumner 36

8. MDI 10

Here are the Girl's Team Results

Presque Isle - 91 MDI - 68.50 John Bapst - 61.50 GSA - 42 Hermon - 40 PCHS - 38 Central - 35 Ellsworth - 21 Sumner - 41

