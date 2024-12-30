GSA Boys and Presque Isle Girls Indoor Track and Field Teams Win Meet 3B Saturday
Meet 3B of the PVC Eastern Maine Indoor Track League was held on Saturday, December 28th at the New Balance Field House at the University of Maine
Here are the Boy's Team Results
- 1. GSA 102
- 2. Hermon 95
- 3. Presque Isle 43.50
- 4. Ellsworth 43
- 5. Central 41.50
- 6. John Bapst and Sumner 36
- 8. MDI 10
To see all the Boy's individual results click HERE
Here are the Girl's Team Results
- Presque Isle - 91
- MDI - 68.50
- John Bapst - 61.50
- GSA - 42
- Hermon - 40
- PCHS - 38
- Central - 35
- Ellsworth - 21
- Sumner - 41
To see all the Girl's Individual Results click HERE
