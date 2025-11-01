Maine High School Soccer and Football Scores – October 31

Here are the Maine High School Girl's and Boy's Soccer playoff scores and Friday night Football Scores for games played on Halloween, October 31st.

The Class A Football Playoffs will be set on Saturday afternoon and we will post the final standings and playoff brackets later today.

Football

Bonny Eagle 44 Scarborough 6

Dexter 38 Orono 34

Falmouth 33 Gorham 0

Foxcroft Academy 14 York 0

Lawrence 40 Mt. Blue 14

Maranacook 26 Mattanawcook Academy 12

Marshwood 42 Cheverus 22

Messalonskee 35 Skowhegan 28

Mount Ararat 44 Yarmouth 14

Oxford Hills 34 Bangor 7

Portland 27 South Portland 14

Stearns 44 Bucksport 0

Windham 6 Deering 0

Girl's Soccer

Bangor 6 Brunswick 0

Cape Elizabeth 2 Freeport 1

Boy's Soccer

Fort Fairfield 7 Hodgdon 2

Pine Tree Academy 5 Valley 3

Piscataquis 6 Bucksport 2

Telstar 1 Carrabec 0

