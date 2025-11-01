Maine High School Soccer and Football Scores – October 31
Here are the Maine High School Girl's and Boy's Soccer playoff scores and Friday night Football Scores for games played on Halloween, October 31st.
The Class A Football Playoffs will be set on Saturday afternoon and we will post the final standings and playoff brackets later today.
Football
- Bonny Eagle 44 Scarborough 6
- Dexter 38 Orono 34
- Falmouth 33 Gorham 0
- Foxcroft Academy 14 York 0
- Lawrence 40 Mt. Blue 14
- Maranacook 26 Mattanawcook Academy 12
- Marshwood 42 Cheverus 22
- Messalonskee 35 Skowhegan 28
- Mount Ararat 44 Yarmouth 14
- Oxford Hills 34 Bangor 7
- Portland 27 South Portland 14
- Stearns 44 Bucksport 0
- Windham 6 Deering 0
Girl's Soccer
- Bangor 6 Brunswick 0
- Cape Elizabeth 2 Freeport 1
Boy's Soccer
- Fort Fairfield 7 Hodgdon 2
- Pine Tree Academy 5 Valley 3
- Piscataquis 6 Bucksport 2
- Telstar 1 Carrabec 0
