Maine High School Soccer and Football Scores – October 31

October 30, 2025 Photo Walter Churchill

Here are the Maine High School Girl's and Boy's Soccer playoff scores and Friday night Football Scores for games played on Halloween, October 31st.

The Class A Football Playoffs will be set on Saturday afternoon and we will post the final standings  and playoff brackets later today.

Football

  • Bonny Eagle 44 Scarborough 6
  • Dexter 38 Orono 34
  • Falmouth 33 Gorham 0
  • Foxcroft Academy 14 York 0
  • Lawrence 40 Mt. Blue 14
  • Maranacook 26 Mattanawcook Academy 12
  • Marshwood 42 Cheverus 22
  • Messalonskee 35 Skowhegan 28
  • Mount Ararat 44 Yarmouth 14
  • Oxford Hills 34 Bangor 7
  • Portland 27 South Portland 14
  • Stearns 44 Bucksport 0
  • Windham 6 Deering 0

Girl's Soccer

  • Bangor 6 Brunswick 0
  • Cape Elizabeth 2 Freeport 1

Boy's Soccer

  • Fort Fairfield 7 Hodgdon 2
  • Pine Tree Academy 5 Valley 3
  • Piscataquis 6 Bucksport 2
  • Telstar 1 Carrabec 0
