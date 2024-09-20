Hampden Academy 180 Presque Isle 188 MDI 224

The Hampden Academy Golf Team won the golf match with Presque Isle and MDI on Thursday, September 19th at Kebo Valley Golf Course in Bar Harbor. The Broncos had a team score of 180 while the Wildcats finished with a team score of 188 and the Trojans 224.

Hampden Academy's Brady Trensivo was the medalist with a low round of 41

Here are the individual scores

Hampden Academy

Brady Trensivo 41

Sawyer Worcester 43

Wyatt Allen 45

Zach Wilson 51

Eli Anderson 54

Colby Pangburn 54

Nykson Moors 55

Miles Shain 58

Presque Isle

Nick Lavigne 44

Logan Caron 47

Lane Carmichael 48

Ryan Blackstone 49

Jace Guidry 49

Wyatt O'Donnell 51

Teddy Donovan 52

Kason Boa 54

MDI

Logan Reece 53

Spencer Grierson 54

Eli MacDonnell 58

Alex Donahue 59

Oakley Thomas 59

Rachel Goodwin 65

Cate Brown 70

Phoebe Chamberlain

Thanks to Coach Lord for the scores.

