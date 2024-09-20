Hampden Academy 180 Presque Isle 188 MDI 224
The Hampden Academy Golf Team won the golf match with Presque Isle and MDI on Thursday, September 19th at Kebo Valley Golf Course in Bar Harbor. The Broncos had a team score of 180 while the Wildcats finished with a team score of 188 and the Trojans 224.
Hampden Academy's Brady Trensivo was the medalist with a low round of 41
Here are the individual scores
Hampden Academy
- Brady Trensivo 41
- Sawyer Worcester 43
- Wyatt Allen 45
- Zach Wilson 51
- Eli Anderson 54
- Colby Pangburn 54
- Nykson Moors 55
- Miles Shain 58
Presque Isle
- Nick Lavigne 44
- Logan Caron 47
- Lane Carmichael 48
- Ryan Blackstone 49
- Jace Guidry 49
- Wyatt O'Donnell 51
- Teddy Donovan 52
- Kason Boa 54
MDI
- Logan Reece 53
- Spencer Grierson 54
- Eli MacDonnell 58
- Alex Donahue 59
- Oakley Thomas 59
- Rachel Goodwin 65
- Cate Brown 70
- Phoebe Chamberlain
Thanks to Coach Lord for the scores.
We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 3, for the week September 16 21st. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 22nd, with voting taking place September 23rd-26th with the winner of Week 3 being announced on September 27th.