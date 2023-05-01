Hampden Academy Beats Brewer 5-3 Handing Witches 1st Loss [PHOTOS]

The Hampden Academy Broncos beat the Brewer Witches on the turf, 5-3 at Hampden Academy on Monday, May 1st, handing the Witches their 1st loss of the season.

Hampden Academy scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning, but Brewer answered, scoring 2 runs on a homer by Jordin Williams that cleared the left field fence. That made the score 5-2.

Brewer would add another run in the top of the 6th on a RBI single by Jill Ford. But they'd get no closer.

Charlee Chute pitched a complete game for the Broncos, allowing 3 hits, and striking out 14,walking 4.

Sara Young was in the circle for the Broncos. She allowed 5 hits and 5 runs. She struck out 2, walking 1.

Brewer had a tough day in the field, committing 6 errors, while the Broncos made just 1 error.

Asianna West had a single for the Witches.

Kacey Gardner, Callie Small, Maddie Steigert, and Emma Chute all singled for the Broncos.

Brewer is now 5-1. They travel to Bar Harbor to play the MDI Trojans on Saturday, May 6th at 12 Noon.

Hampden Academy is now 2-3. They travel to play Messalonskee on Wednesday, May 3 at 4:15 p.m.

