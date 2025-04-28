Hampden Academy Beats Oxford Hills 4-3 to Remain Unbeaten

The Hampden Academy Broncos beat the Oxford Hills Vikings 4-3 on Monday, April 28th to remain unbeaten in the early 2025 season.

The Vikings outhit the Broncos 7-5.

Cat Facchini picked up the win for Hampden Academy. She pitched a complete 7 inning game, allowing 7 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out 9 and waked 3

Aubrey Shaw had 2 hits for the Broncos. Kiera Gabric, Mariah Coon, and Addie Worster each had a single for the Broncos.

Hampden Academy is now 3-. They will host Bangor on Wednesday, April 30th at 4:15 p.m.

Oxford Hills is now 2-1. They will travel to play at Messalonskee on Wednesday, April 30th at 4:15 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE through Thursday, May 1st at 11:59. You may vote once per hour per device.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances April 28- May 3. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 4th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 5th -8th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 9th.

Get our free mobile app