Hampden Academy Boys and Girls Win Track & Field Meet in Brewer on Thursday

The Hampden Academy Boys and Girls won the Track and Field Meet held in Brewer on Thursday, April 24th.

In the Girls' Meet the Team scores were

Hampden Academy 141 Brewer 123 Bangor 116 Orono 64 Washington Academy 43 Piscataquis and Dexter 28

To see the individual results click HERE

Triple Event Winners

Jalynn Williams from Bangor with a win in the 100 Meter Dash , 200 Meter Dash and Long Jump

Double Event winners

Addison Elliott from Hampden Academy with a win in the 800 Meter Run and 1600 Meter Run.

In the Boys' Meet the Team Scores were

Hampden Academy 171 Bangor 161 Orono 103 Brewer 95 Dexter 32 Washington Academy 9

Toe see the individual results click HERE

Double Event winners

Caleb March from Hampden Academy with wins in the 100 Meter Dash and 200 Meter Dash.

Oliver Turner from Bangor with wins in the 100 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles

Nathan Culina from Orono with wins in the High Jump and Triple Jump

Jack Bassi from Bangor with wins in the Shot Put and Discus Throw

Andrew Henaghen from Hampden Academy with wins in the High Jump and Javelin Throw

