The Edward Little Red Eddies outslugged the Hampden Academy Broncos 20-10 on Monday afternoon in Auburn.

Edward Little scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 1st with Hampden Academy answering with 5 runs in the top of the 2nd inning. Edward Little answered with 9 runs in the bottom of the 2nd, before the Broncos scored 5 runs in the top of the 3rd to make the score 11-10. But Edward Little added 5 runs in the 4th and 4 more in the 6th, when the 10-run rule came into effect.

Edward Little outhit Hampden Academy 12-11, but the Red Eddies committed 5 errors while Hampden Academy made 3 errors.

Mariah Coon was 3-4 for the Broncos, driving in 2 runs. Cat Facchini was 2-4 with a pair of doubles, driving in 4 runs. Kiera Gabric was 2-4 with a run batted in. Charlotte Tardiff had a double. Aubrey Shaw, Khloe Hellum and Piper Parker each had a single. Tardiff had 2 stolen bases.

Kylee Lebrun was 2-5 with a double and 4 runs batted in for Edward Little. Alexis Kelsea was 2-4 with 3 runs batted in. Allison Michaud and Emily Poulin each were 2-4 with a run batted in. Kylee Lebrun had a double. Chloe LeBlanc had a double and run batted in. Elizabeth Galway, Kassidy Lobb and Nellie Feeney each had a single.

Edward Little is now 6-4. They will host Cony on Tuesday, May 20th at 5 p.m.

Hampden Academy is now 6-5. They will host Skowhegan on Wednesday, May 21st at 4:15 p.m.

Voting is open for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week, now through Thursday, May 22nd at 11:59 p.m. for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week. You can vote HERE once per hour, per device.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 19-- May 24. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 25th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 26th -29th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 30th.

Get our free mobile app

;