Hampden Academy Girls and Boys Track & Field Teams Win Hampden Academy Meet on May 16
The Hampden Academy Girls and Boys Track & Field Teams won the meet held at Hampden Academy on May 16th.
The Girls Team Results were
- Hampden Academy - 154
- Brewer - 110.50
- GSA 70.50
- John Bapst - 52
- Searsport - 1
To see all the individual Girls Event Results CLICK HERE
Congratulations to Brewer High School's Lauren Vanidestine who won multiple events, finishing 1st in the 100 Meter Dash and the Triple Jump.
The Boy's Team Results were
- Hampden Academy - 134
- Brewer - 104
- GSA - 72
- John Bapst - 62
- Searsport - 2
To see all the individual Boy's Event Results CLICK HERE
Congratulations to Hampden Academy's Caleb March who won multiple events, finishing 1st in the 100 Meter Dash and 200 Meter Dash.
Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 12-- May 17. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 18th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th -22nd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 23rd.
