Hampden Academy Girls and Boys Track & Field Teams Win Hampden Academy Meet on May 16

The Hampden Academy Girls and Boys Track & Field Teams won the meet held at Hampden Academy on May 16th.

The Girls Team Results were

Hampden Academy - 154 Brewer - 110.50 GSA 70.50 John Bapst - 52 Searsport - 1

To see all the individual Girls Event Results CLICK HERE

Congratulations to Brewer High School's Lauren Vanidestine who won multiple events, finishing 1st in the 100 Meter Dash and the Triple Jump.

The Boy's Team Results were

Hampden Academy - 134 Brewer - 104 GSA - 72 John Bapst - 62 Searsport - 2

To see all the individual Boy's Event Results CLICK HERE

Congratulations to Hampden Academy's Caleb March who won multiple events, finishing 1st in the 100 Meter Dash and 200 Meter Dash.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 12-- May 17. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 18th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th -22nd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 23rd.

Get our free mobile app

;