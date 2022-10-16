Hampden Academy Wins KVAC Boys Class A Cross Country Meet as Collins and Shain Finish 1st and 2nd

The Hampden Academy Boys Cross Country Team won the KVAC Boys Class A Cross Country Meet at Cony High School on Saturday, October 15th as Charlie Collins an Harrison Shain finished 1st and 2nd.

The Team Results were

Hampden Academy 48 Brunswick 71 Mt. Blue 97 Camden Hills 118 Messalonskee 154 Bangor 164 Lewiston 188 Edward Little 236 Mt. Ararat 238 Oxford Hills 262 Brewer 277 Skowhegan 292

The Top 10 individual results were

Charlie Collins - Hampden Academy 17:05.3 Harrison Shain - Hampden Acdemy 17:47.5 Eli Palmer - Brunswick 17:47.6 Miles Logan - Brunswick 17:58.2 Cyrus Evans - Mt. Blue 18:00.3 Henri McCourt - Mt. Blue 18:03.4 Adam Bilodeau - Lewist 18:05.7 Ethan Demerchant - Bangor 18:07.3 Ben Klingle - Brunswick 18:14.3 Patrick McKenney - Skowhegan 18:16.3

To see all the individual results click HERE

You can nominate someone for the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games October 10th to October 15th need to be received by October 17th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

