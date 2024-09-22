Hampden Academy Wins PVC-KVAC Crossover Meet at Saxl Park on September 21

The Hampden Academy Girl's and Boy's Cross Country Teams won the PVC-KVAC Crossover Cross Country Meet at Saxl Park in Bangor on Saturday, September 21st.

Competing were schools from Brewer, Caribou Dexter, Foxcroft Academy, Hampden Academy, Hermon, Houlton, John Bapst, MCI, Presque Isle and Winslow.

Teanne Ewings from Houlton won the Girl's Race with a time of 18:30.71 while Tim Collins from Hampden Academy won the Boy's Race with a time of 16:33.89.

Girl's Team Results

Hampden Academy 33 Houlton 66 Presque Isle 79 John Bapst 88 Caribou 108 Dexter 164 Hermon 169 MCI 221

To see the Girl's individual times click HERE

Boy's Team Results

Hampden Academy 36 Caribou 57 John Bapst 70 Houlton 89 Presque Isle 157 Hermon 169 MCI 178 Brewer 182

To see the Boy's individual times click HERE

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 3, for the week September 16 21st. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 22nd, with voting taking place September 23rd-26th with the winner of Week 3 being announced on September 27th.

Get our free mobile app