Hampden Academy’s Charlie Collins Signs to Attend UMaine

It was a big day for Hampden Academy's Charlie Collins and his friends and family on Wednesday afternoon, December 14th. He committed today to attend Division 1 University of Maine.

The signing ceremony was held at Hampden Academy and his Cross Country teammates were there.

Collins had a great cross country season. He was undefeated in his races including the Class A State Championship, helping to lead the Broncos to the State Class A Team Championship.

Charlie was named the Portland Press Herald's Varsity Maine Boys Runner of the Year in early December!

Congratulations Charlie! We can't wait to follow your collegiate career at UMaine!