The Hampden Academy Broncos visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

You may watch the live stream below starting at 7 p.m.

If you experience an issue during playback, please refresh your browser.

You may cast your vote in our current High School Athlete of the Week poll here.

If you'd like to nominate a student-athlete for our next High School Athlete of the Week, please do so here.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Here's the winter broadcast schedule:

15-Jan 6:30 p.m. Dexter @ MCI (Boys) 📺

19-Jan 7 p.m. Orono @ Hermon (Girls)

22-Jan 7 p.m. Bangor @ Hermon (Girls)

26-Jan 7 p.m. Old Town @ Hermon (Boys)

27-Jan 7 p.m. MDI @ Brewer (Girls) 📺

29-Jan 7 p.m. Hampden @ Hermon (Boys)

29-Jan 6:30 p.m. Foxcroft @ MCI (Boys) 📺

1-Feb 7 p.m. Bangor @ Brewer (Girls) 📺

3-Feb 7 p.m. MA @ Old Town (Girls)

5-Feb 7 p.m. Hampden @ Old Town (Boys)

5-Feb 7:15 p.m. Nokomis @ Brewer (Boys)📺

9-Feb 7 p.m. Ellsworth @ Hermon (Girls) [LISTEN]

9-Feb 7 p.m. Hampden @ Brewer (Girls)📺

13-Feb 12 p.m. John Bapst @ Hermon (Girls)

13-Feb 6 p.m. John Bapst @ Hermon (Boys)

16-Feb 7 p.m. Brewer @ Old Town (Boys)

19-Feb 7 p.m. Hampden @ Hermon (Girls)

20-Feb 12 p.m. John Bapst @ MCI 📺

20-Feb 2 p.m. John Bapst @ MCI 📺

23-Feb 7 p.m. Bangor @ Old Town (Girls)

23-Feb 6:15 p.m. Orono @ Foxcroft (Boys) 📺

26-Feb 7 p.m. Foxcroft @ Hermon (Boys)

📺 Streams live on Ticket TV