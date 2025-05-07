Hampden Broncos Beat MDI Trojans 12-2

The Hampden Academy Broncos Softball Team beat the MDI Trojans 12-2 on Wednesday, May 7th at Hampden Academy. The game was stopped after 5 innings because of the 10-run rule.

Cat Facchini 3-hit MDI. She allowed 2 runs, striking out 3 and walking 1 for the Broncos.

Hampden Academy banged out 13 hits.

Kiera Gabric was 3-4 with 2 runs batted in from the leadoff spot. Cat Facchini helped herself at the plate, going 2-2 with a run batted in. Addie Worster was 2-3 with a triple and run batted in. Piper Parker was 2-3 with a triple and run batted in. Mariah Coon, Aubrey Shaw, Charlotte Tardiff and Lolah Cowling each had a single.

Gabric had 2 stolen bases, wile Shaw and Coon each had 1 stolen base.

Taylor Grant allowed 12 hits. She struck out 2 and walked 4 for MDI.

Hannah Lawson had a double and drove in 2 runs for MDI. Taylor Grant and Grace Hodgdon each singled for MDI. Hodgdon had a stolen base.

Hampden Academy is now 6-2. They will play at Camden Hills on Monday, May 12th at 4:30 p.m.

MDI is 2-2. They will host John Bapst on Thursday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. Voting is open thru Friday night, May 9th at 11:59 p.m. You can vote once per hour per device.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 5-- May 10. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 11th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 12th -15th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 16th.