Hampden Broncos Shutout Old Town 2-0 in Exhibition Game

Charlee Chute spun a 1 hitter for the Hampden Broncos Softball Team on Tuesday, April 12th as Hampden Academy beat Old Town 2-0 in Hampden.

Chute was masterful on the mound, striking out 16 and walking just 1 pitching a complete game.

Chute had 2 singles to lead the Broncos' offense. Kacey Gardner and Mariah Coon each had a single.

Emma Doucette started in the circle for the Coyotes. She went 4.0 innings striking out 4 and walking 1, allowing 3 hits. Haley Sirois pitched the final 3 innings, striking out 2, walking 2 and allowing 1 hit and 1 run.

Ava Brasslette had OId Town's lone hit.

Hampden Academy will travel to Ellsworth on Wednesday April 12th for an exhibition game at 4 p.m. Old Town travels to Brewer on Friday April 14th for an exhibition game at 4:30 p.m.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.