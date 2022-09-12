Have You Nominated a High School Athlete for the Week 2 Athlete of the Week?

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week returns for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!

You can nominate a high school athlete for our Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Nominations for games September 5-11 need to be received by September 12th.

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

Our Week 1 Winner was Hermon High School's Delaney Carr who received a little over half of the nearly 3000 votes cast.

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Best of luck to everyone! Have a great season!

Get our free mobile app