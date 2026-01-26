There is a week and a half left in the Maine High School Basketball Regular Season, and teams have anywhere from 3 to 5 games remaining, so there's a chance for teams to move up and down! Here are the latest Boy's Basketball Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, January 26th.

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Camden Hills 13-1 112.778 2 Edward Little 10-4 70.926 3 Brunswick 11-3 67.037 4 Lewiston 8-6 48.395 5 Mt. Blue 9-5 47.469 6 Bangor 6-9 43.768 7 Hampden Academy 6-8 32.963 8 Skpwhegan 7-7 32.778 9 Oxford Hills 4-10 24.321 10 Brewer 3-10 20.185 11 Messalonskee 3-11 15.617 12 Mt. Ararat 2-12 6.420

Class B North - Top 9 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Cony 13-2 114.630 2 Hermon 13-2 114.136 3 Gardiner 12-2 100.247 4 MDI 14-1 92.284 5 Ellsworth 11-4 61.420 6 Belfast 6-9 48.580 7 Erskine Academy 11-3 44.877 8 Presque Isle 8-7 28.889 9 Lawrence 3-11 17.469 10 Nokomis 3-11 11.975 11 Waterville 2-12 11.111 12 John Bapst 3-10 8.086 13 Old Town 1-14 3.580

Class C North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Caribou 13-2 113.642 2 Fort Kent 10-3 84.938 3 Foxcroft Academy 12-3 74.136 4 Mattanawcook Academy 12-3 67.593 5 Sumner 9-6 50.247 6 Washington Academy 8-7 44.691 7 Orono 8-6 37.037 8 Bucksport 5-10 22.901 9 Calais ` 5-8 22.284 10 GSA 4-11 20.247 11 Dexter 5-9 19.444 12 MCI 4-11 17.840 13 Central 4-11 17.160 14 Houlton 0-13 0.000

Class D North Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Machias 14-0 115.679 2 Bangor Christian 13-2 96.173 3 Madawaska 13-2 95.062 4 Fort Fairfield 10-3 78.086 5 Hodgdon 10-5 61.975 6 Woodland 9-5 58.025 7 Central Aroostook 9-5 44.753 8 Stearns 10-5 44.753 9 Schenck ` 8-6 43.642 10 Penobscot Valley 8-6 40.185 11 Piscataquis 7-7 31.605 12 Southern Aroostook 7-7 28.580 13 Narraguagus 8-8 27.901 14 Lee Academy 1-13 3.951 15 Penquis Valley 1-12 1.049

Class S North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Jonesport-Beals 11-5 55.864 2 Easton 9-5 42.716 3 Katahdin 7-8 29.506 4 Shead 7-8 26.790 5 Washburn 7-7 25.185 6 Wisdom 5-10 10.494 7 Van Buren 6-10 10.494 8 Deer-Isle Stonington 2-15 4.444 9 East Grand ` 2-13 1.250 10 Ashland 0-14 0.000

Class A South - Top 11 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Windham 13-1 111.852 2 Sanford 13-1 100.617 3 South Portland 11-3 87.099 4 Thornton Academy 10-5 63.827 5 Scarborough 9-5 60.062 6 Porltand 10-4 58.704 7 Cheverus 8-6 53.889 8 Kennebunk 9-5 53.827 9 Westbrook ` 8-5 45.309 10 Bonny Eagle 8-6 37.901 11 Falmouth 6-8 24.383 12 Gorham 4-10 12.037 13 Deering 3-11 6.049 14 Biddeford 3-12 5.988 15 Noble 3-12 3.642 16 Massabesic 1-13 1.235

Class B South - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 York 13-1 88.210 2 Medomak Valley 11-3 82.099 3 Lake Region 12-2 76.296 4 Leavitt 10-4 73.765 5 Yarmouth 11-3 69.401 6 Poland 9-5 47.117 7 Oceanside 8-8 43.889 8 Lincoln Academy 4-10 27.593 9 Gray-New Gloucester ` 5-10 25.432 10 Cape Elizabeth 6-8 24.074 11 Morse 4-9 20.635 12 Greely 4-10 13.827 13 Freeport 3-11 9.938 14 Marshwood 1-13 1.173 15 Fryeburg Academy 0-14 0.000

Class C South - Top 10 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Hall-Dale 12-2 98.951 2 Maranacook 11-4 88.827 3 Spruce Mountain 11-2 83.580 4 Mount View 10-5 56.173 5 Waynflete 8-5 46.732 6 Dirigo 8-5 40.000 7 Sacopee Valley 8-5 39.691 8 Oak Hill 7-7 37.179 9 Lisbon ` 8-6 33.642 10 Wells 6-8 26.253 11 Winslow 5-8 23.889 12 Traip Academy 4-10 15.988 13 Mountain Valley 3-10 15.741 14 Winthrop 3-11 12.778

Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Mt Abram 12-3 78.148 2 Madison 10-4 67.407 3 Carrabec 10-5 52.400 4 Monmouth Academy 8-5 51.667 5 Telstar 6-10 40.926 6 Wiscasset 9-5 37.037 7 Buckfield 6-9 36.173 8 Old Orchard Beach 5-8 28.642 9 Searsport ` 4-10 19.506 10 North Yarmouth Academy 2-11 15.494 11 Boothbay 4-11 8.457 12 Richmond 1-13 6.173

Class S South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

Rank Team Record Tournament Index 1 Valley 13-2 85.201 2 Pine Tree Academy 11-1 55.886 3 Forest Hills 9-6 33.065 4 Islesboro 7-6 28.317 5 Vinalhaven 5-10 13.725 6 Temple Academy 4-11 11.598 7 Rangeley Lakes 2-13 6.275 8 Greenville 2-14 3.951

Get our free mobile app