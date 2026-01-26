Maine High School Boy’s Basketball Heal Point Standing
There is a week and a half left in the Maine High School Basketball Regular Season, and teams have anywhere from 3 to 5 games remaining, so there's a chance for teams to move up and down! Here are the latest Boy's Basketball Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, January 26th.
Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Camden Hills
|13-1
|112.778
|2
|Edward Little
|10-4
|70.926
|3
|Brunswick
|11-3
|67.037
|4
|Lewiston
|8-6
|48.395
|5
|Mt. Blue
|9-5
|47.469
|6
|Bangor
|6-9
|43.768
|7
|Hampden Academy
|6-8
|32.963
|8
|Skpwhegan
|7-7
|32.778
|9
|Oxford Hills
|4-10
|24.321
|10
|Brewer
|3-10
|20.185
|11
|Messalonskee
|3-11
|15.617
|12
|Mt. Ararat
|2-12
|6.420
Class B North - Top 9 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Cony
|13-2
|114.630
|2
|Hermon
|13-2
|114.136
|3
|Gardiner
|12-2
|100.247
|4
|MDI
|14-1
|92.284
|5
|Ellsworth
|11-4
|61.420
|6
|Belfast
|6-9
|48.580
|7
|Erskine Academy
|11-3
|44.877
|8
|Presque Isle
|8-7
|28.889
|9
|Lawrence
|3-11
|17.469
|10
|Nokomis
|3-11
|11.975
|11
|Waterville
|2-12
|11.111
|12
|John Bapst
|3-10
|8.086
|13
|Old Town
|1-14
|3.580
Class C North - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Caribou
|13-2
|113.642
|2
|Fort Kent
|10-3
|84.938
|3
|Foxcroft Academy
|12-3
|74.136
|4
|Mattanawcook Academy
|12-3
|67.593
|5
|Sumner
|9-6
|50.247
|6
|Washington Academy
|8-7
|44.691
|7
|Orono
|8-6
|37.037
|8
|Bucksport
|5-10
|22.901
|9
|Calais
|`
|5-8
|22.284
|10
|GSA
|4-11
|20.247
|11
|Dexter
|5-9
|19.444
|12
|MCI
|4-11
|17.840
|13
|Central
|4-11
|17.160
|14
|Houlton
|0-13
|0.000
Class D North Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Machias
|14-0
|115.679
|2
|Bangor Christian
|13-2
|96.173
|3
|Madawaska
|13-2
|95.062
|4
|Fort Fairfield
|10-3
|78.086
|5
|Hodgdon
|10-5
|61.975
|6
|Woodland
|9-5
|58.025
|7
|Central Aroostook
|9-5
|44.753
|8
|Stearns
|10-5
|44.753
|9
|Schenck
|`
|8-6
|43.642
|10
|Penobscot Valley
|8-6
|40.185
|11
|Piscataquis
|7-7
|31.605
|12
|Southern Aroostook
|7-7
|28.580
|13
|Narraguagus
|8-8
|27.901
|14
|Lee Academy
|1-13
|3.951
|15
|Penquis Valley
|1-12
|1.049
Class S North - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Jonesport-Beals
|11-5
|55.864
|2
|Easton
|9-5
|42.716
|3
|Katahdin
|7-8
|29.506
|4
|Shead
|7-8
|26.790
|5
|Washburn
|7-7
|25.185
|6
|Wisdom
|5-10
|10.494
|7
|Van Buren
|6-10
|10.494
|8
|Deer-Isle Stonington
|2-15
|4.444
|9
|East Grand
|`
|2-13
|1.250
|10
|Ashland
|0-14
|0.000
Class A South - Top 11 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Windham
|13-1
|111.852
|2
|Sanford
|13-1
|100.617
|3
|South Portland
|11-3
|87.099
|4
|Thornton Academy
|10-5
|63.827
|5
|Scarborough
|9-5
|60.062
|6
|Porltand
|10-4
|58.704
|7
|Cheverus
|8-6
|53.889
|8
|Kennebunk
|9-5
|53.827
|9
|Westbrook
|`
|8-5
|45.309
|10
|Bonny Eagle
|8-6
|37.901
|11
|Falmouth
|6-8
|24.383
|12
|Gorham
|4-10
|12.037
|13
|Deering
|3-11
|6.049
|14
|Biddeford
|3-12
|5.988
|15
|Noble
|3-12
|3.642
|16
|Massabesic
|1-13
|1.235
Class B South - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|York
|13-1
|88.210
|2
|Medomak Valley
|11-3
|82.099
|3
|Lake Region
|12-2
|76.296
|4
|Leavitt
|10-4
|73.765
|5
|Yarmouth
|11-3
|69.401
|6
|Poland
|9-5
|47.117
|7
|Oceanside
|8-8
|43.889
|8
|Lincoln Academy
|4-10
|27.593
|9
|Gray-New Gloucester
|`
|5-10
|25.432
|10
|Cape Elizabeth
|6-8
|24.074
|11
|Morse
|4-9
|20.635
|12
|Greely
|4-10
|13.827
|13
|Freeport
|3-11
|9.938
|14
|Marshwood
|1-13
|1.173
|15
|Fryeburg Academy
|0-14
|0.000
Class C South - Top 10 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Hall-Dale
|12-2
|98.951
|2
|Maranacook
|11-4
|88.827
|3
|Spruce Mountain
|11-2
|83.580
|4
|Mount View
|10-5
|56.173
|5
|Waynflete
|8-5
|46.732
|6
|Dirigo
|8-5
|40.000
|7
|Sacopee Valley
|8-5
|39.691
|8
|Oak Hill
|7-7
|37.179
|9
|Lisbon
|`
|8-6
|33.642
|10
|Wells
|6-8
|26.253
|11
|Winslow
|5-8
|23.889
|12
|Traip Academy
|4-10
|15.988
|13
|Mountain Valley
|3-10
|15.741
|14
|Winthrop
|3-11
|12.778
Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Mt Abram
|12-3
|78.148
|2
|Madison
|10-4
|67.407
|3
|Carrabec
|10-5
|52.400
|4
|Monmouth Academy
|8-5
|51.667
|5
|Telstar
|6-10
|40.926
|6
|Wiscasset
|9-5
|37.037
|7
|Buckfield
|6-9
|36.173
|8
|Old Orchard Beach
|5-8
|28.642
|9
|Searsport
|`
|4-10
|19.506
|10
|North Yarmouth Academy
|2-11
|15.494
|11
|Boothbay
|4-11
|8.457
|12
|Richmond
|1-13
|6.173
Class S South - Top 8 Teams Qualify
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Valley
|13-2
|85.201
|2
|Pine Tree Academy
|11-1
|55.886
|3
|Forest Hills
|9-6
|33.065
|4
|Islesboro
|7-6
|28.317
|5
|Vinalhaven
|5-10
|13.725
|6
|Temple Academy
|4-11
|11.598
|7
|Rangeley Lakes
|2-13
|6.275
|8
|Greenville
|2-14
|3.951
Get our free mobile app
2026 Cross Insurance Center Concert Lineup
Here’s an ever-growing and constantly evolving list of musical acts that are anticipated and scheduled to take the stage in Bangor in 2026 at the Cross Insurance Center. As new tours are announced and dates continue to be added, this lineup is shaping up to be an exciting year for live music in our Queen City of the East.
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge