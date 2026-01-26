Maine High School Boy&#8217;s Basketball Heal Point Standing

Maine High School Boy’s Basketball Heal Point Standing

There is a week and a half left in the Maine High School Basketball Regular Season, and teams have anywhere from 3 to 5 games remaining, so there's a chance for teams to move up and down! Here are the latest Boy's Basketball Heal Point Standings as of Monday morning, January 26th.

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Camden Hills13-1112.778
2Edward Little10-470.926
3Brunswick11-367.037
4Lewiston8-648.395
5Mt. Blue9-547.469
6Bangor6-943.768
7Hampden Academy6-832.963
8Skpwhegan7-732.778
9Oxford Hills4-1024.321
10Brewer3-1020.185
11Messalonskee3-1115.617
12Mt. Ararat2-126.420

Class B North - Top 9 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Cony13-2114.630
2Hermon13-2114.136
3Gardiner12-2100.247
4MDI14-192.284
5Ellsworth11-461.420
6Belfast6-948.580
7Erskine Academy11-344.877
8Presque Isle8-728.889
9Lawrence3-1117.469
10Nokomis3-1111.975
11Waterville2-1211.111
12John Bapst3-108.086
13Old Town1-143.580

Class C North - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Caribou13-2113.642
2Fort Kent10-384.938
3Foxcroft Academy12-374.136
4Mattanawcook Academy12-367.593
5Sumner9-650.247
6Washington Academy8-744.691
7Orono8-637.037
8Bucksport5-1022.901
9Calais`5-822.284
10GSA4-1120.247
11Dexter5-919.444
12MCI4-1117.840
13Central4-1117.160
14Houlton0-130.000

Class D North Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Machias14-0115.679
2Bangor Christian13-296.173
3Madawaska13-295.062
4Fort Fairfield10-378.086
5Hodgdon10-561.975
6Woodland9-558.025
7Central Aroostook9-544.753
8Stearns10-544.753
9Schenck`8-643.642
10Penobscot Valley8-640.185
11Piscataquis7-731.605
12Southern Aroostook7-728.580
13Narraguagus8-827.901
14Lee Academy1-133.951
15Penquis Valley1-121.049

Class S North - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Jonesport-Beals11-555.864
2Easton9-542.716
3Katahdin7-829.506
4Shead7-826.790
5Washburn7-725.185
6Wisdom5-1010.494
7Van Buren6-1010.494
8Deer-Isle Stonington2-154.444
9East Grand`2-131.250
10Ashland0-140.000

Class A South - Top 11 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Windham13-1111.852
2Sanford13-1100.617
3South Portland11-387.099
4Thornton Academy10-563.827
5Scarborough9-560.062
6Porltand10-458.704
7Cheverus8-653.889
8Kennebunk9-553.827
9Westbrook`8-545.309
10Bonny Eagle8-637.901
11Falmouth6-824.383
12Gorham4-1012.037
13Deering3-116.049
14Biddeford3-125.988
15Noble3-123.642
16Massabesic1-131.235

Class B South - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1York13-188.210
2Medomak Valley11-382.099
3Lake Region12-276.296
4Leavitt10-473.765
5Yarmouth11-369.401
6Poland9-547.117
7Oceanside8-843.889
8Lincoln Academy4-1027.593
9Gray-New Gloucester`5-1025.432
10Cape Elizabeth6-824.074
11Morse4-920.635
12Greely4-1013.827
13Freeport3-119.938
14Marshwood1-131.173
15Fryeburg Academy0-140.000

Class C South - Top 10 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Hall-Dale12-298.951
2Maranacook11-488.827
3Spruce Mountain11-283.580
4Mount View10-556.173
5Waynflete8-546.732
6Dirigo8-540.000
7Sacopee Valley8-539.691
8Oak Hill7-737.179
9Lisbon`8-633.642
10Wells6-826.253
11Winslow5-823.889
12Traip Academy4-1015.988
13Mountain Valley3-1015.741
14Winthrop3-1112.778

Class D South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Mt Abram12-378.148
2Madison10-467.407
3Carrabec10-552.400
4Monmouth Academy8-551.667
5Telstar6-1040.926
6Wiscasset9-537.037
7Buckfield6-936.173
8Old Orchard Beach5-828.642
9Searsport`4-1019.506
10North Yarmouth Academy2-1115.494
11Boothbay4-118.457
12Richmond1-136.173

Class S South - Top 8 Teams Qualify

RankTeamRecordTournament Index
1Valley13-285.201
2Pine Tree Academy11-155.886
3Forest Hills9-633.065
4Islesboro7-628.317
5Vinalhaven5-1013.725
6Temple Academy4-1111.598
7Rangeley Lakes2-136.275
8Greenville2-143.951
