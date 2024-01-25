Hermon Beats Ellsworth 53-47 [STATS]

In a game seen on Ticket TV, the Hermon Boy's Basketball Team picked up a significant win over the Ellsworth Eagles, 53-47, Wednesday night, January 24th in Hermon.

Ellsworth led 12-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the Hawks outscored Ellsworth 21-10 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 32-22 lead at the Half. Ellsworth cut the lead to 4 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, 41-37.

Of Hermon's 8 wins this season they have 4 signature wins, with a win over Caribou, 2 wins over Washington Academy and now a win over Ellsworth.

Hermon was 12-17 from the free throw line, while Ellsworth was 7-15.

Hermon was led by Bryce Edwards with 16 points, while Brody Hurd had 13 points. The Hawks had 2 3-pointers on the night, with Hurd and Mason Kinney each draining a 3-pointer.

Ellsworth was paced by Chance Mercier with 20 points while Kyle Kenny had 12 points. Uncharacteristically, the Eagles did not have any 3-pointers in the game.

Ellsworth is now 10-3 on the season. They will host Presque Isle on Friday, January 26th at 7:30 p.m. and then Caribou on Saturday, January 27th at 2:30 p.m. Both of those games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket's Ticket TV

Hermon is 8-6 and will host Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, January 27th at 2:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Boys1210151047
Hermon Boys112191253

 

Box Score

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Chance Mercier208-45
Miles Palmer0----
Josiah James-Chin21---
Cruz Coffin0----
Kaleb Conners0----
Brayden King0----
Bryce Hart0----
Hollis Grindal63---
Hunter Boles0----
Kyle Kenny125-25
Conner MacDonald0----
Dawson Curtis21--2
Jackson Barry0----
Zach Bray0----
Isiah Corson52-13
TEAM0----
TOTALS4720-715

Hermon

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Chase Whitehouse0----
Carter Wiggin62-22
Tom Meserve0----
Nate Sullivan0----
Colvin Hamm0----
Connor Kelley0----
Bryce Edwards166-44
Greyson Hanlon0----
Caleb Doughty0----
Madden Henderson82-47
Mason Kinney3-1-2
Tanner Stymiest0----
Brody Hurd133145
Maddox Kinney72-37
TEAM0----
TOTALS531521727
