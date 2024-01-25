Hermon Beats Ellsworth 53-47 [STATS]
In a game seen on Ticket TV, the Hermon Boy's Basketball Team picked up a significant win over the Ellsworth Eagles, 53-47, Wednesday night, January 24th in Hermon.
Ellsworth led 12-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the Hawks outscored Ellsworth 21-10 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 32-22 lead at the Half. Ellsworth cut the lead to 4 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, 41-37.
Of Hermon's 8 wins this season they have 4 signature wins, with a win over Caribou, 2 wins over Washington Academy and now a win over Ellsworth.
Hermon was 12-17 from the free throw line, while Ellsworth was 7-15.
Hermon was led by Bryce Edwards with 16 points, while Brody Hurd had 13 points. The Hawks had 2 3-pointers on the night, with Hurd and Mason Kinney each draining a 3-pointer.
Ellsworth was paced by Chance Mercier with 20 points while Kyle Kenny had 12 points. Uncharacteristically, the Eagles did not have any 3-pointers in the game.
Ellsworth is now 10-3 on the season. They will host Presque Isle on Friday, January 26th at 7:30 p.m. and then Caribou on Saturday, January 27th at 2:30 p.m. Both of those games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket's Ticket TV
Hermon is 8-6 and will host Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, January 27th at 2:30 p.m.
Check out the stats from the gam
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ellsworth Boys
|12
|10
|15
|10
|47
|Hermon Boys
|11
|21
|9
|12
|53
Box Score
Ellsworth
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Chance Mercier
|20
|8
|-
|4
|5
|Miles Palmer
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josiah James-Chin
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Cruz Coffin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaleb Conners
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brayden King
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bryce Hart
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hollis Grindal
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Hunter Boles
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kyle Kenny
|12
|5
|-
|2
|5
|Conner MacDonald
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dawson Curtis
|2
|1
|-
|-
|2
|Jackson Barry
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zach Bray
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Isiah Corson
|5
|2
|-
|1
|3
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|47
|20
|-
|7
|15
Hermon
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Chase Whitehouse
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Carter Wiggin
|6
|2
|-
|2
|2
|Tom Meserve
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nate Sullivan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Colvin Hamm
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Connor Kelley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bryce Edwards
|16
|6
|-
|4
|4
|Greyson Hanlon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caleb Doughty
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madden Henderson
|8
|2
|-
|4
|7
|Mason Kinney
|3
|-
|1
|-
|2
|Tanner Stymiest
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brody Hurd
|13
|3
|1
|4
|5
|Maddox Kinney
|7
|2
|-
|3
|7
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|53
|15
|2
|17
|27