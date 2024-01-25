Hermon Beats Ellsworth 53-47 [STATS]

In a game seen on Ticket TV, the Hermon Boy's Basketball Team picked up a significant win over the Ellsworth Eagles, 53-47, Wednesday night, January 24th in Hermon.

Ellsworth led 12-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the Hawks outscored Ellsworth 21-10 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 32-22 lead at the Half. Ellsworth cut the lead to 4 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, 41-37.

Of Hermon's 8 wins this season they have 4 signature wins, with a win over Caribou, 2 wins over Washington Academy and now a win over Ellsworth.

Hermon was 12-17 from the free throw line, while Ellsworth was 7-15.

Hermon was led by Bryce Edwards with 16 points, while Brody Hurd had 13 points. The Hawks had 2 3-pointers on the night, with Hurd and Mason Kinney each draining a 3-pointer.

Ellsworth was paced by Chance Mercier with 20 points while Kyle Kenny had 12 points. Uncharacteristically, the Eagles did not have any 3-pointers in the game.

Ellsworth is now 10-3 on the season. They will host Presque Isle on Friday, January 26th at 7:30 p.m. and then Caribou on Saturday, January 27th at 2:30 p.m. Both of those games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket's Ticket TV

Hermon is 8-6 and will host Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, January 27th at 2:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Boys 12 10 15 10 47 Hermon Boys 11 21 9 12 53

Box Score

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Chance Mercier 20 8 - 4 5 Miles Palmer 0 - - - - Josiah James-Chin 2 1 - - - Cruz Coffin 0 - - - - Kaleb Conners 0 - - - - Brayden King 0 - - - - Bryce Hart 0 - - - - Hollis Grindal 6 3 - - - Hunter Boles 0 - - - - Kyle Kenny 12 5 - 2 5 Conner MacDonald 0 - - - - Dawson Curtis 2 1 - - 2 Jackson Barry 0 - - - - Zach Bray 0 - - - - Isiah Corson 5 2 - 1 3 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 47 20 - 7 15

Hermon