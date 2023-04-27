Hermon Beats Hampden Academy 2-1 as Simcox Homers

Hits were at a premium at Hampden Academy on Thursday, as Hermon's Lyndsee Reed and Hampden Academy's Charlee Chute combined to allow just 5 hits. But Molly Simcox hit a 2-run inside-the-park homer in the top of the 1st inning, and Hermon hung on to beat the Broncos 2-1.

Hermon-Hampden Academy April 27, 2023 Carla Sherrard Hermon-Hampden Academy April 27, 2023 Carla Sherrard loading...

The Broncos scored their lone run in the bottom of the 7th inning when Chute doubled and advanced to 3rd on a wild pitch. She then scored on a grounder back to the pitcher.

Reed allowed just 2 hits, striking out 8 and walking 1.

Hermon-Hampden Academy April 27, 2023 Carla Sherrard Hermon-Hampden Academy April 27, 2023 Carla Sherrard loading...

Chute was the tough-luck loser, allowing 3 hits and striking out 11 while walking 3.

Hermon-Hampden Academy April 27, 2023 Carla Sherrard Hermon-Hampden Academy April 27, 2023 Carla Sherrard loading...

Norra Idano and Lyndsee Reed each singled to go along with Simcox's homer.

Hermon is now 2-0 and will host Caribou in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 29th.

Hampden Academy is 1-2 and will host Oxford Hills on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m.

You can vote for the Spring Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week HERE until Thursday night, April 27th at 11:59 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week April 24-29 HERE by Sunday, April 30th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 1st - 4th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 2 Winner being announced on Friday, May 5th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with hits, strikeouts, how many goals, how fast they ran, how high they jumped, etc